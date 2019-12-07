Jürgen Klopp Says Liverpool Loanee Harry Wilson Can Succeed At Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Harry Wilson who is out on loan to Premier League rivals Bournemouth has the ability to play and succeed at the club. In addition to this, Klopp said that the Reds would have sold Wilson had they not seen that he has a future at Anfield.

'Wilson can succeed at Liverpool'

Klopp said that Wilson was loaned so that he could improve and take the necessary steps to come back and play for Liverpool. Admitting it would have been difficult for the player, he added that he would have wanted the player to play for the Reds when Shaqiri was out injured. Klopp went on to say that all the players who have been sent out on loan had the chance to make it to the first team otherwise would have been listed in the transfer market.

Klopp called Wilson's target world-class and said that football is all about where a player has to improve and play to the best of his capabilities. He said that since Wilson was an offensive player, he has to connect with his teammates on the field. The manager also said that in order to play his best football, Wilson needed a lot of game time at the highest level and that is why he was loaned to Bournemouth.

Harry Wilson proved his worth on loan to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth by scoring 6 goals for the club, who played against Liverpool in a Premier League match on November 7. Wilson is ineligible to play against Liverpool and spent last season on loan to Championship club Derby County and was a transfer target for many of the clubs in the summer transfer window.

Rhian Brewster could follow Wilson out on loan

Reports suggest that striker Rhian Brewster could follow Wilson out on loan in the January transfer window with a lot of clubs in the Championship showing their interest in signing the young player. However, Klopp is of the opinion that Brewster is making great progress by being around the first team. He also said that had Brewster not been sidelined due to an injury, he would have been on another level.

Liverpool is perched at the top of the Premier League with a 7 point cushion over Manchester City and will hope to extend their lead to 10 points provided they beat Bournemouth in an away match at Dean Court. However, City have a chance to reduce the gap provided they beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United in a league match to be played at the Etihad Stadium on November 7.

(With inputs from agencies)