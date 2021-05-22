Jurgen Klopp Says Manchester City Were Lucky Enough To Win EPL 2020/21, Here's Why

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Manchester City would not have won the Premier League 2020-21 title if their three center-halves had gotten injured during the campaign.

Liverpool, who had won the Premier League last season, were hampered by injuries this season and they can even miss out on qualifying for the Champions League. The Reds need to win their last game to qualify for the Champions League.

The 'Reds' will be hosting Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium on Sunday.

'If City have their three center-halves out...': Jurgen Klopp



"As good as they are, if City have their three center-halves out, no they don't win the league. Three center-halves of United, no. For the whole season pretty much too, that is how it is. But the thing about a season is you cannot cut off the negative parts from the positive parts and say that we are nearly there," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

Talking about Liverpool's campaign, Klopp said: "I said when we lost our center-halves, all of them pretty much, we broke our leg, but we could still win games. It was not always in the most convincing fashion but we were still winning games, scoring."

Manchester City secure EPL 2020/21 title, set sights on UCL trophy

The 'Citizens' have already secured the EPL title. Man City won their third Premier League title in four seasons after local rivals Manchester United's 1-2 loss at the hands of Leicester City last Tuesday.

Having won the Premier League title, City will be hoping for a double delight by winning the UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea who will be looking to put their heartbreaking 0-1 loss to Leicester City in the FA Cup final last weekend behind them. Both teams will be battling for European supremacy at Portugal's Estádio do Dragão on May 29.

Ahead of the blockbuster UCL finale, Chelsea have an edge over Man City as they have beaten them twice in the last two months. The London club knocked their English rivals out from the FA Cup semi-finals last month and staged a remarkable comeback in their previous EPL encounter on May 8 to register a 2-1 win after the 'Cityzens' had drawn first blood in that contest.

