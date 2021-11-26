Jurgen Klopp Sends Ominous Warning To PL Teams; 'Unfortunately A Good Coach Is Coming'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hilariously claims Ralf Rangnick's expected appointment at arch-rivals Manchester United is 'not good news for other teams.' Rangnick, who also had some influence on Klopp's managerial style, is expected to be given the head coach job at Old Trafford until the end of the season following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils are expected to reach an agreement with Lokomotiv Moscow to release Rangnick from his position as manager of sports and development.

Jurgen Klopp gives a hilarious take on Rangnick's expected arrival

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said, "Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, that's how it is, to Manchester United. Ralf is obviously a really experienced manager. He built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig. United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that - that's obviously not good news for other teams."

Jürgen Klopp is LIVE to preview our clash with @SouthamptonFC 🎙️ #LIVSOU https://t.co/2aoIcnTfGi — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2021

Michael Carrick refuses to comment upon Ralf Rangnick

With Manchester United all set to face Chelsea this weekend, Red Devils caretaker manager Michael Carrick insists that his sole focus is on this weekend, as he refused to comment upon Ralf Rangnick's expected arrival. While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Carrick said,

"I think as you can appreciate this week's been quite busy already and, again, as I said before, I haven't really had time to think, I haven't given it much thought. I'm preparing the team to best I can and I've given everything I can, anything after Sunday is not in my thoughts at the moment. Speculation and reports are speculation and reports. As I'm sitting here now I'm preparing the team for the game, I haven't got any more news to share with you on that front. For me, to be sitting here talking about too far ahead, my thoughts are on the game on Sunday, it has to be. Coming in this week and having a laser focus on two games, the challenges it focuses, I can't get distracted by anything else, anything else will take care of itself in the coming days and weeks ahead."

Manchester United vs Chelsea details

After a tumultuous week with the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United are set to take on Chelsea this weekend at Old Trafford. The Manchester United vs Chelsea game is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday, November 28. With Ralf Rangnick not expected to take over until next week, Michael Carrick will most likely lead the Red Devils once again.