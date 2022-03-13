Jurgen Klopp Slams VAR's 'clear & Obvious' Rule Post Sanchez's Reckless Challenge On Diaz

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp revealed his frustrations with VAR after Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's 'reckless' challenge on Luis Diaz was not deemed as a red card offence. The 25-year old Colombian forward was fortunate to escape any serious injury after the 24-year old Spanish keeper almost took him out while attempting to clear the ball.

Diaz's bravery helped the Reds reap awards as he got to the ball first and put it in the back of the net to send the away side 1-0 up in the 19th minute. While Liverpool continued to attack for the rest of the first half, they could not find a moment until the second half when Mohamed Salah scored a penalty to bring up his 20th Premier League goal of the season.

Enjoy all 2️⃣0️⃣ of @MoSalah's goals in the @PremierLeague this season 😎



The fourth time in five seasons with the Reds he has reached that figure 🇪🇬👑 pic.twitter.com/wsUQXlYMNe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 13, 2022

Brighton vs Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp slams VAR

While speaking during his post-match press conference, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said, "I can't talk about the situation as I only saw it once. It's a very good example of the issues we have with VAR. Mike Dean sees the goal and maybe isn't even thinking about a red card as the assistant referee is looking for offside. But then there is an issue with 'clear and obvious'. This phrase is the real problem." He went on to express his frustrations regarding the phrase 'clear and obvious' that VAR uses to suggest the on-field referees if they are needed to relook their decision. Speaking of his annoyance, the German coach added,

"Everybody is asking me whether it was a red card or not and when you get asked these questions it means most people thought it was a red card. So, for what reason could it not be a red card then? And there is only one reason for it: the phrase 'clear and obvious'. We have a referee who might not make a decision because there is VAR but then the VAR is thinking 'maybe Mike thought it wasn't a penalty so it's not clear and obvious' - you just can't have that view. The phrase 'clear and obvious' is a real problem from our point of view. It should be 'wrong or right' not 'clear and obvious'.

As Luis Diaz scored for Liverpool, should this have been a red card for Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez? 🤔 #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/k6jP2HoRGU — Fanatics of Football (@footynews129) March 12, 2022

The German coach ended his comments by stating that there was a lot of space for improvement when it came to the VAR's decision-making. He believes that instead of the phrase 'clear and obvious,' it should be 'wrong or right.' He believes that there is no reason for any on-field referee to feel embarrassed if their decision is overturned as the VAR also are a group of experienced officials.

Liverpool close gap to Manchester City in Premier League

Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday helped them close the gap to leaders Manchester City in the Premier League to just three points after 28 games. However, the Citizens, who play against Crystal Palace on Monday night, could extend the lead back to six points with a win.