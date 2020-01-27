Jürgen Klopp To Field Young Team In Shrewsbury FA Cup Replay Match: Reports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp did not beat around the bush and give excuses as the Reds were held to a 2-2 draw against League one team Shrewsbury Town F.C. in the FA Cup fourth round. According to reports, Klopp gave an indication that the date of the replay 4th round FA Cup match will be a problem as senior players of the squad have been given a winter break.

Klopp said the club intends to honour their winter break promise as they have the utmost respect for the players' wellbeing. Klopp further added that the players will have some time off and will be not be indulging in playing football that particular week.

The Reds manager accepted the fact that his team should have beaten Shrewsbury after scoring two goals in the first half of the match. Liverpool scored its first goal of the game through Curtis Jones in the 15th minute and a second through an own goal by Donald Love in the 46th minute.

'Liverpool got what they deserved'

According to reports, Klopp said that they lost the ball quite a few times, adding that his team never got used to Shrewsbury's pitch. He said that Shrewsbury took advantage of the penalty and scored in the 65th minute of the game. The Liverpool manager further added that the League one side scored their second goal after his team failed to keep possession.

Klopp said the team did not play well enough and got what they deserved. Shrewsbury managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Liverpool with a brace from Jason Cummings in the 65th and 75th minute.

Jurgen Klopp said that he wanted to give Shrewsbury due credit for their performance, adding that the league one team's supporters produced an amazing atmosphere, adding that he enjoyed it but did not enjoy the way his team played during the game.

Shrewsbury manager was concerned ahead of the match

According to reports, Shrewsbury manager, Sam Ricketts said that he was concerned about playing against Liverpool after seeing their record in the Premier League, adding that he was hoped for his team to upset the match favourites and they did. Ricketts said that the belief in between the players was on a whole new level, adding that his team will give it their all when they travel to Anfield for the replay fourth-round match.

