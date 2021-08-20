Jurgen Klopp Urges Liverpool Fans To Stop Homophobic Chants: 'Don't Want To Hear Anymore'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned the home fans to stop "homophobic" chants immediately, stating that he does not want to hear them anymore. It so happened that Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is on loan at Norwich from the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, was targeted with chants of "Chelsea rent boy" by some fans during Liverpool's dominant 3-0 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made it crystal clear that the chant has no place in football and at the same time he did not shy away from calling such fans "idiots".

"I never understand that, why you would sing a song that is against something in a football stadium? I never got that. I never liked it and I don't like this. Especially in our case, we have probably the best songbook in the world ," said Klopp while speaking to Paul Amann, the founder of Liverpool LGBT+ fans groups Kop Outs.

"From a player or coach perspective, I can say these songs don't help us as well. It's like a little bit of a waste of time. It's definitely a waste of time because we don't listen," he added.

"If you think what you sing: you are an idiot. If you don't think about what you sang in that situation: it's just a waste of time, forget it and go for another song," he further added.

The entire interview has been posted by Liverpool FC on their official Twitter handle.

Jürgen Klopp met with @LFC_LGBT this week to discuss the incident of homophobic chanting at Norwich City.



The pair discuss the impact of such chants on LGBT+ supporters, why they should not occur again, and the importance of inclusivity. #RedTogether pic.twitter.com/J5Axce1PqR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp would also be equally focused on the on-field action as well. While the 'Reds' did manage to successfully earn their first two points in the ongoing Premier League 2021/22 season, they would be looking to register another win under their belt when they host Burnley F.C. at Anfield Stadium on Saturday but more importantly, all eyes will be on Liverpool's blockbuster clash against the UEFA Champions League title-holders Chelsea at the same venue next Saturday i.e. 28th August.