'Just Look At This Penalty & Tell Me If It’s Not Scripted': Netizens Go Off On Messi & MLS

Inter Miami beat FC Dallas in the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023 on Monday at Toyota Stadium. The match recorded a total of 8 goals in the 90 minutes and had 2 own goals from each team. The game went to penalties, and Inter Miami won it 5-3 to secure their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi has scored 7 goals for Inter-Miami in 4 matches

Messi has scored 3 consecutive braces for Miami in the Leagues Cup 2023

Jordi Alba provided 2 assists in the RO 16 clash against FC Dallas

What happened during the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match?

Both teams came out strong in the first minutes of the game, but Lionel Messi stood out for Inter Miami right away. Jordi Alba, a former team-mate of Messi's at FC Barcelona, skillfully set up the left-footed goal from outside the penalty area in the sixth minute. Despite Messi's early mastery, FC Dallas refused to give up. Facundo Quignon and Bernard Kamungo's goals in the first half gave them a 2-1 lead at the break after turning around an early 1-0 down.

Alan Velasco of Argentina showed off his skill by curling a bouncing free-kick into the goal in the 63rd minute to make the score 3-1 in favour of FC Dallas. Inter Miami cut the FC Dallas lead in half with a goal from Benjamin Cremaschi in the 65th minute (making it 3-2), but three minutes later, Inter Miami's own goal from Robert Taylor gave Dallas a 4-2 extension.

FC Dallas let up an own goal in the 80th minute, bringing the score to 4-3 as Inter Miami fought back heroically. The tension peaked when Messi equalised for Inter Miami with a second spectacular left-footed free kick in the 85th minute, beating FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes. The game concluded in an exciting 4-4 deadlock, necessitating a penalty shootout to decide the winner. Benjamin Cremaschi's successful penalty provided the deciding margin as Inter Miami displayed poise to win the shootout 5-3.

Fans believe that the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match was scripted

Many fans questioned the truthfulness of the match and believed that it was scripted. They questioned the way FC Dallas defender Farfan launched a bullet header into his own goal even when there was no Inter Miami defender behind him. Secondly, during the penalty shootout, FC Dallas star Paxton Pomycal burst the penalty over the bar. Fans believe that it was done with intention.

Just look at this penalty and tell me if it's not scripted.

The MLS is indeed scripted, look at how FC Dallas player scored an own goal.

MLS is rigged and scripted... Look at this blatant and rigged own goal... It's the most obvious intentional own goal I've ever seen...

This is the most scripted shit i have ever seen.



This is the worst league ever and the worst set of players ever.



😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/5Gnrmj8fw8 — Mu. (@FutbolMuu) August 7, 2023

Fans immediately questioned the nature of the goal and claimed that it was a manipulated goal. Messi, however, has been in excellent form for Miami and will get ready for the quarterfinals. Since Messi's arrival, Miami has won every game.