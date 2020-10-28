JUV Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Live

Juventus will lock horns with Barcelona in a group stage match of the UEFA Champions League this week. The JUV vs BAR match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST on Wednesday night, October 28 (October 29 in India) from the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Here is our JUV vs JUV Dream11 prediction, JUV vs JUV Dream11 team, preview and top picks.

📝 MATCH PREVIEW | #JuveBarça ⚽



Everything you need to know about this @ChampionsLeague fixture!

⬇⬇⬇https://t.co/9I8gzIExc6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2020

JUV vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Match preview

A depleted Juventus side will take the field against Barcelona tonight. Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro and the main man himself Cristiano Ronaldo will miss this fixture. Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus and has not returned the two mandatory negative tests. Juventus did manage a dominant 2-0 win against Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 1 without Ronaldo, but the actual toll of Ronaldo's absence will likely be felt today. Juventus are in second place in Group G.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are have travelled without Gerard Pique, who was suspended after his red card on MD1. They will also be missing Samuel Umtiti and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Barcelona registered a massive 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros last week, putting them top of the group. However, to consolidate this lead today, they will have to win at a ground that has not proven lucky for them in the past. With Messi being the second-highest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona will want to capitalize on this opportunity and stay on top.

JUV vs BAR live: Probable JUV vs BAR playing 11

Juventus predicted startling lineup

Wojciech Szczesny, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, Aaron Ramsey; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Barcelona predicted starting lineup

Neto, Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Antoine Griezmann

JUV vs BAR Key Players

Juventus - Alvaro Morata, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado

Barcelona - Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba

JUV vs BAR Dream11 team

Wojciech Szczesny, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba (VC), Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Frenkie de Jong, Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati, Paulo Dybala (C)

JUV vs BAR Dream11 prediction

According to our JUV vs BAR match prediction, Barcelona will win this match.

Note: The JUV vs BAR Dream11 prediction and JUV vs BAR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JUV vs BAR Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Barcelona FC Twitter