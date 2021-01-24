JUV Vs BOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A 2021 Match Preview

Juventus will look to carry on their winning momentum as they host Bologna in the Serie A on Matchday 19 on Sunday. The match is slated to be played at the Allianz Stadium, Turin on January 24 and kick off at 5:00 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the JUV vs BOL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

Juventus start the match after winning their first silverware of the season. Andre Pirlo’s side defeated Napoli in the Super-Coppa on Wednesday. and will look to build on the winning momentum. However, they have had an inconsistent run in the Serie A as Juventus have registered only 33 league points so far. Their league record reflects as 9 wins, six draws, and two losses from 17 league games as the Turin giants sit at the 5th position in Italy’s top-flight domestic league.

Andrea Pirlo’s side has struggled to go toe to toe with AC Milan and Inter Milan as they trail the Milan outfits by a massive by 10 points. Juventus still has a game in hand and will see this match as an opportunity to reduce the gap and move higher up the ranking as the second half of the Serie A season progresses.

12th ranked Bologna got back on the winning track is remaining winless in the previous 8 rounds as Riccardo Orsolini's penalty helped them beat Hella Verona by a 1-0 margin. It was their fifth win of the season as the visitors now sit 12th in the Serie A standings with five draws and eight matches to their name. With just 20 points from 18 matches, Sinisa Mihajlovic's men will be aiming to build some momentum before they take on big teams like Juventus and AC Milan in their upcoming fixtures.

JUV vs BOL Playing 11

Juventus- Wojceich Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Gianluca Frabotta, Danilo, Arthur, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata

Bologna- Lukasz Skorupski, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Mitchell Dijks, Danilo, Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten, Musa Barrow, Roberto Soriano, Riccardo Orsolini, Rodrigo Palacio

JUV vs BOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Wojceich Szczesny

Defenders- Juan Cuadrado, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Danilo, Mitchell Dijks

Midfielders- Weston McKennie, Roberto Soriano, Arthur, Jerdy Schouten

Strikers- Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrigo Palacio

JUV vs BOL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Rodrigo Palacio or Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain- Roberto Soriano or Weston McKennie

JUV vs BOL Match Prediction

This match could be easy pickings for Juventus as their deadly attack will relish the chance to play against Bologna’s shaky defense. The game will also provide a great opportunity for Alvaro Morata to score and find some form that will boost his confidence as the Spaniard looks to cement a starting 11 spot in the absence of Paulo Dybala.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Bologna

Note: The above JUV vs BOL Dream11 prediction, JUV vs BOL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUV vs BOL Dream11 Team and JUV vs BOL playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.