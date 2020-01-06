JUV Vs CAG Dream11 Serie A Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Juventus will play their first game of 2020 at home against Cagliari on January 6 in the Serie A. Both sides ended 2019 with defeats and will be eager to kickstart the New Year with a win. Keep reading as we discuss the JUV vs CAG Dream11 team previews and predict a combined line-up.

Venue: Allianz Stadium

Date: Monday, January 6, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

JUV vs CAG match preview

Juventus are currently second, tied at 42 points with first-placed Inter Milan. Despite being in a healthy position in the league, manager Maurizio Sarri remains under pressure. 'The Old Lady' lost twice to Lazio in December, one being their SuperCopa defeat on December 22, 2019. After 17 games, Juventus have won 13, drawn 3 and lost just once.

Cagliari continue to defy expectations this season, currently sitting 6th with 25 points. They have won 8 games and lost just four out of 17 so far (Draws 5). Back-to-back defeats to end 2019 mean Rolando Maran will have to be on their toes to have a chance at the Allianz Stadium.

JUV vs CA team news

Juventus: Giorgio Chiellini (cruciate ligament), Sami Khedira (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspension)

Cagliari: Alessio Cragno (shoulder), Daniele Ragatzu (illness), Leonardo Pavoletti (knee), Luca Ceppitelli (foot), Fabio Pisacane (suspension)

JUV vs CAG Dream11 predicted line-ups

Juventus

Wojciech Szczesny (GK), Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Cagliari

Robin Olsen (GK), Luca Pellegrini, Ragnar Klavan, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Paolo Farago, Marko Rog, Luca Cigarini, Nahitan Nandez, Joao Pedro, Radja Nainggolan, Giovanni Simeone

JUV vs CAG Dream11 top picks

Captain: Paulo Dybala

Vice-Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs CAG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Luca Pellegrini, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado

Midfielders: Radja Nainggolan, Miralem Pjanic

Attackers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain

JUV vs CAG Dream11 prediction

Juventus 2-1 Cagliari

Please note, the JUV vs CAG Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.