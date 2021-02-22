JUV Vs CRT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Serie A Preview

Matchday 23 of the ongoing Serie A campaign has Juventus playing Crotone in their Monday night fixture. The match is scheduled to be played at the Allianz Stadium on February 22 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:15 AM (Tuesday, February 23) according to IST. Let's have a look at the JUV vs CRT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details.

JUV vs CRT live: JUV vs CRT Dream11 match preview

Juventus walk into the match following a string of poor performances as they are winless in their last three games. After playing out a draw against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia, the Bianconeri suffered two consecutive losses with the first one coming against Napoli followed up by a narrow 2-1 loss to FC Porto in the Champions League. Currently slotted sixth on the Serie A table, Andrea Pirlo’s side is aiming to bridge the gap between them and the Milan outfits who seem to be running away with the domestic title this year. With 42 points from 21 games, Juventus sit 11 points off of league leaders Inter Milan but will be happy to play low for the time being as they have a couple of games in hand. A match against relegation-threatened Crotone is the perfect opportunity for Andrea Pirlo and his men to bounce back to winning ways and move back into the top four of the Serie A.

Crotone walk into the game as the bottom-most ranked team in the Serie A table. Currently slotted 20th in the league standings, Giovanni Stroppa's men walk into the game after suffering from four defeats in a row. With just 3 wins from 22 games, the visitors have registered 12 points and will find it extremely difficult to snatch away any points in this game. However, with Pirlo's Juventus suffering from a loss of form, Crotone could take advantage of the same and spring up a surprise.

JUV vs CRT Playing 11

Juventus - Wojciech Szczesny, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo, Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski

Crotone - Alex Cordaz,Vladimir Golemic, Sebastiano Luperto, Koffi Djidji, Jacopo Petriccione, Junior Messias, Arkadiusz Reca, Pedro Perreira, Niccolo Zanellato, Adam Ounas, Samuel Di Carmine

JUV vs CRT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders- Alex Sandro, Koffi Djidji, Matthijs de Ligt, Sebastiano Luperto

Midfielders- Niccolo Zanellato, Federico Chiesa, Arkadiusz Reca, Weston McKennie

Strikers- Cristiano Ronaldo, Adam Ounas.

JUV vs CRT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Cristiano Ronaldo or Niccolo Zanellato

Vice-Captain- Adam Ounas or Weston McKennie

JUV vs CRT Match Prediction

We expect Juventus to sail through in this Serie A clash and register a routine victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Juventus 2-0 Crotone

Note: The above JUV vs CRT Dream11 prediction, JUV vs CRT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUV vs CRT Dream11 Team and JUV vs CRT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.