JUV Vs FIO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Serie A Match Preview

Juventus host Fiorentina in their next Serie A match tonight. The fixture is scheduled to be played at the Allianz Arena in Turin on 23rd December with kick-off at 1:15 AM IST. Let’s have a look at our JUV vs FIO Dream11 prediction, JUV vs FIO match prediction and other details of this Serie A encounter.

Juventus are currently slotted 3rd on the Serie A table, having recorded 27 points from 13 games. They are just four points behind table-toppers AC Milan and will look at the match as a chance to bridge the gap.

16th placed Fiorentina, on the other hand, could only register 11 points off 13 games so far as their Serie A record reads two wins, five draws and six losses. Cesare Prandelli will look to increase the gap between his side and the relegation-threatened teams who sit just a few places below tonight's visitors.

JUV vs FIO Dream11 Team

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Rodrigo Bentancur, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Franco Israel, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin, Gianluca Frabotta,Carlo Pinsoglio, Alessandro Riccio, Arthur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Giovanni Gabriele Garofani, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Koni De Winter, Weston McKennie, Alessandro Di Pardo, Danilo,, Manolo Portanova, Hamza Rafia, Dejan Kulusevski, Giacomo Vrioni, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Álvaro Morata, Daouda Peeters, Federico Bernardeschi, Cristiano Ronaldo

Fiorentina: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Cristiano Biraghi, Federico Brancolini, Nikola Milenkovic, Germán Pezzella, Pietro Terracciano, Pol Lirola, Lorenzo Venuti, Eduard Dutu, Christian Dalle Mura, Sofyan Amrabat, Fabio Ponsi, Erick Pulgar, Igor, Giacomo Bonaventura, Borja Valero, Lucas Martínez, Gaetano Castrovilli, Antonio Barreca, Tòfol Montiel, Alfred Duncan, Dimo Krastev, Martín Cáceres, José Callejón, Valentin Eysseric, Cristian Kouame, Riccardo Saponara, Erick Pulgar, Igor, Patrick Cutrone, Franck Ribéry, Dusan Vlahovic

JUV vs FIO Playing 11

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrigo Bentancur, Alvaro Morata

Fiorentina - Bartlomiej Dragowski, Dusan Vlahovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Igor, German Pezzella, Giacomo Bonaventura, Venuti, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat, Franck Ribery, José Callejón

JUV vs FIO Dream11 team

Goal Keeper- Bartlomiej Dragowski

Defenders - Alex Sandro, Nikola Milenkovic, Matthijs de Ligt,

Mid Fielders- Giacomo Bonaventura, Juan Cuadrado, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat

Forwards - Cristiano Ronaldo, Franck Ribery, Alvaro Morata

JUV vs FIO Dream11 team top picks

Captain– Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain– Alex Sandro

JUV vs FIO Match prediction

Juventus will walk into the match as favourites. We predict a comfortable win for the hosts tonight as Andre Pirlo's team consists of great quality and will look to tear apart Fiorentina's defence.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Fiorentina

Note: The above JUV vs FIO Dream11 prediction, JUV vs FIO Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUV vs FIO Dream11 Team and JUV vs FIO playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.

