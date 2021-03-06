JUV Vs LAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Serie A 2021 Match Preview

Matchday 26 of the ongoing Serie A campaign will see Juventus take on Lazio in their upcoming domestic league clash on Saturday. The match is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium on March 6 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:15 AM (Sunday, March 7) according to IST. Let's have a look at the JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this fixture.

JUV vs LAZ live: JUV vs LAZ Dream11 match preview

Juventus walk into the game after registering a massive 3-0 win against Spezia in their latest outing on Tuesday. Currently, just four points away from matching second-placed AC Milan's point tally, Andre Pirlo's men have managed to bounce back in great fashion after winning only two games out of their last six matches. The Bianconeri will be focused on carrying on the winning momentum and look to move closer to the Milan outfits in the domestic league.

Lazio, on the other hand, walk into the game following a poor run of form as the visitors have suffered from three losses in their last five matches. Simone Inzaghi's men will start the game at the back on two straight defeats against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and followed it up by a humbling 0-2 loss to Bologna in their latest competitive outing. Currently slotted 7th on the league table, they will be hoping to break in both the top six with a win but face an uphill task in the form of Juventus.

JUV vs LAZ Playing 11s (predicted)

Juventus - Wojciech Szczesny, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Merih Demiral, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lazio - Pepe Reina; Marco Parolo, Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Adam Marusic, Senad Lulic, Luis Alberto, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa.

JUV vs LAZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders - Matthijs de Ligt, Francesco Acerbi, Alex Sandro

Midfielders - Marco Parolo, Weston McKennie; Adam Marusic, Federico Chiesa, Luis Alberto

Strikers - Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Ciro Immobile (VC)

JUV vs LAZ Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - Cristiano Ronaldo or Luis Alberto

Vice-Captain - Ciro Immobile or Weston McKennie

JUV vs LAZ Match Prediction

Both the teams played out a stalemate a 1-1 draw during their previous head-to-head meeting in November last year. While Lazio will be happy to replicate a similar result and fetch some points, Andre Pirlo's men will be eyeing a win and look to pocket three points at the end of 90 minutes. Given the current form of both teams, we expect Juventus to edge out a win on Saturday.

Prediction: Juventus 1-0 Lazio

Note: The above JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction, JUV vs LAZ Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUV vs LAZ Dream11 Team and JUV vs LAZ Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.