JUV Vs LAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Juventus will host Lazio for their Matchday 34 clash in Serie A at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus are currently top of the Serie A table with a total of 77 points to their name. Cristiano Ronaldo and co have managed to grab a total of 24 wins in the season (Draws 5, Losses 4). Juventus have not won a single game in their last three Serie A clashes with three back-to-back draws against AC Milan, Atalanta and Sassuolo. However, the defending Serie A champions are currently five points clear of second-placed Inter Milan with a game in hand.

As for Lazio, they are on the fourth spot of the Serie A table with 69 points. Lazio have managed to win a total of 21 games in the season so far (Draws 6, Losses 6). Lazio drew 0-0 in their last Serie A clash against Udinese. Prior to the draw against Udinese, they registered three back-to-back defeats in the league.

The JUV vs LAZ live match will commence on Monday, July 20 (Tuesday, July 21 at 1:15 AM IST). Fans can play the JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction, JUV vs LAZ match preview and JUV vs LAZ Dream11 team.

JUV vs LAZ live: JUV vs LAZ Dream11 team

JUV vs LAZ live: JUV vs LAZ match prediction and top picks

Cristiano Ronaldo (Captain) Paulo Dybala (Captain) Gonzalo Higuain Ciro Immobile Felipe Caicedo Joaquin Correa

JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction: Full squads

JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction: Juventus (JUV) squad

Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia

JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction: Lazio (LAZ) squad

Silvio Proto, Guido Guerrieri, Thomas Strakosha, Marco Alia, Francesco Acerbi, Jordan Lukaku, Denis Vavro, Patricio Gil, Bastos, Adam Marusic, Stefan Radu, Luiz Felipe, Nicolo Armini, Jorge Silva, Senad Lulic, Marco Parolo, Leiva Lucas, Luis Alberto, Danilo Cataldi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ricardo Kishna, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Djavan Anderson, Andre Anderson, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa, Bobby Adekanye

JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction: JUV vs LAZ playing 11

Juventus : Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo,Federico Bernardeschi

: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo,Federico Bernardeschi Lazio: Thomas Strakosha, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Patricio Gil, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marco Parolo, Jony Rodriguez, Manuel Lazzari, Felipe Caicedo, Ciro Immobile

JUV vs LAZ live: JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction

Our JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction is that Juventus will win this game, considering their run of form.

Note: The JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction and JUV vs LAZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JUV vs LAZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Juventus/Instagram)