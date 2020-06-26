JUV Vs LCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live Game Info

Lazio's 3-2 defeat against Atalanta made things smoother for Maurizio Sarri's quest to Serie A trophy. Juventus are currently 4 points clear above second-placed Lazio and are aiming to defend their crown in Italy. Juventus will face 18th placed Lecce in their upcoming Serie A clash. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side clinched a 2-0 win over Bologna in their previous Serie A clash. However, Danilo saw a red card in the ending moments of the match which will keep him out of the clash against Lecce.

Juventus have managed to win 21 out of their 27 league games this season (Draws 3, Losses 3). As for Lecce, they have emerged victorious in only six of the games in the season so far (Draws 7, Losses 14). Juventus have a total of 66 points to their name, while, Lecce have managed to gather 25 points in the season so far. Juventus should seemingly grab an easy win in the clash to strengthen their title hunt.

JUV vs LCE will commence on Friday, June 26 (Saturday, June 27, 1:15 AM IST). Fans can play the JUV vs LCE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the JUV vs LCE Dream11 prediction, JUV vs LCE Dream11 top picks and JUV vs LCE Dream11 team.

JUV vs LCE Dream11 team

JUV vs LCE Dream11 top picks

C. Ronaldo (Captain) P. Dybala (Vice-captain) G. Buffon M. Mancosu M de Ligt

Squads for the JUV vs LCE Dream11 team

JUV vs LCE Dream11 team: Juventus (JUV)

Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Luca Coccolo, Pietro Beruatto, Merih Demiral, Wesley Andrade, Miralem Pjanic, Juan Cuadrado, Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas-Costa, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Daouda Peeters, Rodrigo Bentancur, Simone Muratore, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Marco Olivieri, Giacomo Vrioni, Luca Zanimacchia

JUV vs LCE Dream11 team: Lecce (LEC)

Gabriel, Mauro Vigorito, Gianmarco Chironi, Razvan Sava, Giulio Donati, Luca Rossettini, Fabio Lucioni, Cristian Dell’Orco, Nehuen Paz, Biagio Meccariello, Brayan Vera, Andrea Rispoli, Marco Calderoni, Michele Laraspata, Vito Radicchio, Ilario Monterisi, Silvio Colella, Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Yevhen Shakhov, Antonin Barak, Riccardo Saponara, Alessandro Deiola, Jacopo Petriccione, Marco Mancosu, Zan Majer, Sergio Maselli, Salvatore Rimoli, Khouma Babacar, Gianluca Lapadula, Diego Farias, Filippo Falco, Samuele Oltremarini

JUV vs LCE Dream11 prediction

Our JUV vs LCE Dream11 prediction is that Juventus will win this game.

Note: The JUV vs LCE Dream11 prediction, JUV vs LCE Dream11 top picks and JUV vs LCE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JUV vs LCE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

