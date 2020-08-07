JUV Vs LYN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Live

Juventus will host Lyon for their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash at the Allianz Stadium this weekend. Lyon shocked the champions of Italy in the first leg as the French side held on to their nerves to win the clash 1-0. Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus will need two goals to qualify for the next round. The Bianconeri possess enough calibre to turn the tie in their favour but their recent form in Serie A tells a different tale. Lyon will look to capitalise on Juventus' poor form in recent games to emerge victorious in this leg.
The Old Lady is unbeaten in her last two home games against Lyon in European competition. The French side have lost 4 of their last 5 away games in Italy. Juventus have lost 2 out of their last 3 home games in Champions League knockout stages. Lyon are without a win in their last 10 away games in knockout stages (Draws 2, Losses 8)
The JUV vs LYN matchup will commence on Friday, August 7 (August 8 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the JUV vs LYN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our JUV vs LYN Dream11 prediction, JUV vs LYN top picks and JUV vs LYN Dream11 team.
#UCLðŸ“ SQUAD LIST | The Bianconeri selected for #JuveOL tonight! âšªï¸âš«ï¸#JuveUCL #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/LnLeEfQpCJ— JuventusFC (#Stron9er ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†ðŸ†) (@juventusfcen) August 7, 2020
Le groupe pour le déplacement à Turin ! #JuveOL pic.twitter.com/MoM5oX87Id— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) August 6, 2020
Our JUV vs LYN Dream11 prediction is that Juventus will win this game.