JUV Vs LYN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Live

Juventus will host Lyon for their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash at the Allianz Stadium this weekend. Lyon shocked the champions of Italy in the first leg as the French side held on to their nerves to win the clash 1-0. Cristiano Ronaldo-led Juventus will need two goals to qualify for the next round. The Bianconeri possess enough calibre to turn the tie in their favour but their recent form in Serie A tells a different tale. Lyon will look to capitalise on Juventus' poor form in recent games to emerge victorious in this leg.

JUV vs LYN live: JUV vs LYN match prediction and preview

The Old Lady is unbeaten in her last two home games against Lyon in European competition. The French side have lost 4 of their last 5 away games in Italy. Juventus have lost 2 out of their last 3 home games in Champions League knockout stages. Lyon are without a win in their last 10 away games in knockout stages (Draws 2, Losses 8)

The JUV vs LYN matchup will commence on Friday, August 7 (August 8 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the JUV vs LYN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our JUV vs LYN Dream11 prediction, JUV vs LYN top picks and JUV vs LYN Dream11 team.

JUV vs LYN Dream11 prediction: JUV vs LYN Dream11 team

JUV vs LYN live: JUV vs LYN top picks

Cristiano Ronaldo (Captain) Paulo Dybala (Vice-captain) Memphis Depay Moussa Dembele Miralem Pjanic

JUV vs LYN live: Team updates for JUV vs LYN Dream11 team

JUV vs LYN Dream11 team: Juventus squad updates

JUV vs LYN Dream11 team: Lyon squad updates

Le groupe pour le déplacement à Turin ! #JuveOL pic.twitter.com/MoM5oX87Id — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) August 6, 2020

JUV vs LYN live: Probable JUV vs LYN playing 11

Juventus : Wolciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot; Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

: Wolciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot; Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo Lyon: Anthony Lopes; Leo Dubois, Jason Denayer, Joachim Andersen, Fernando Marcal; Houssem Aouar, Bruno Guimaraes, Thiago Mendes; Maxwel Cornet, Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele

JUV vs LYN Dream11 prediction

Our JUV vs LYN Dream11 prediction is that Juventus will win this game.

Note: The JUV vs LYN Dream11 prediction and JUV vs LYN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JUV vs LYN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image: Ronaldo, Depay/Instagram)