JUV Vs MIL Dream11: Juventus Vs Milan Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Preview

Juventus lock horns with AC Milan in their upcoming Serie A clash on Sunday, May 9. The Italian domestic league clash will be played at Allianz Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM IST (Monday, May 10). Let's have a look at the JUV vs MIL Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

Un racconto speciale di uno #JuveMilan speciale. Accadeva #QuelGiorno, nel 2002. ⚽️ — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) May 7, 2021

JUV vs MIL match preview

Juventus registered a thumping 3-1 win over AC Milan during their previous head-to-head meeting in Serie A earlier this year as Federico Chiesa's 18th-minute strike handed the Turin outfit an important lead in the game. However, Davide Calabria found the back of the net at the brink of halftime to make sure that the scores were tied at the end of the first half. The Bianconeri came out all guns blazing in the next 45 minutes as Federico Chiesa scored yet another goal in the 62nd minute of the game while Weston Mckennie's strike was the final nail in the coffin which handed Juventus a comfortable 3-1 win.

AC Milan, on the other hand, find themselves on par at points with Juventus as both teams sit with 69 points against their name. Their inferior goal difference record sees them slotted at the 4th position, a slot below the third-placed Juventus as Rossoneri have conceded 10 more goals than their Turin counterparts while scoring five fewer goals too. With fifth-placed Napoli just two points away and with just four matches left in the league, a loss for either side could see them miss out on the Champions League football next season.

JUV vs MIL Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - C. Ronaldo or R. Leao

Vice-Captain - P. Dybala or H. Chalhanoglu

JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – W. Szczesny

Defenders – T. Hernandez, M. d. Ligt, S. Kjaer

Midfielders – R. Bentancur, H. Calhanoglu (VC), W. McKennie, A Saelemaekers

Strikers – P. Dybala, R. Leao, C. Ronaldo (C)

JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction

AC Milan will head into the match looking for revenge while Juventus will be aiming to replicate the result of their previous head-to-head meeting. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as we predict AC Milan to eke out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction- Juventus 1-2 AC Milan

Note: The above JUV vs MIL Dream11 prediction, JUV vs MIL Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUV vs MIL Dream11 Team and JUV vs MIL Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.