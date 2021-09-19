JUV Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

Juventus and AC Milan will square off against each other at the Juventus Stadium on Monday, September 20 at 12:15 am IST. The Bianconeri are off to a poor start to this season, with only one point from three games. The team, however, got their first win of the season beating Malmo to a 3-0 victory.

AC Milan meanwhile, have a perfect record in Serie A, having won three in three. Stefano Pioli’s side have been good defensively having kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight matches in the league. The team, however, enter this game after losing a closely fought encounter, Liverpool. Here is our Juventus vs AC Milan Dream11 Prediction, Juventus vs AC Milan Dream11 Team.

Juventus vs AC Milan head to head

The two sides share a rivalry that goes back in decades. The two teams have locked horns a total of 235 times against each other. Juventus have the upper hand having won 92 games while AC Milan have won 68 with 75 games ending in the two teams sharing points.

Juventus vs AC Milan Team News

AC Milan are without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rade Krunic and Tiemoue Bakayoko all of who are out injured. While Max Allegri's Juventus will be without Federico Bernardeschi, Mattia De Sciglio, Aaron Ramsey, Arthur and Kaio Jorge.

JUV vs MIL Probable Playing XI

Juventus Probable Playing XI: Wojciech Szczesny, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

AC Milan Probable Playing XI: Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Alessandro Florenzi, Olivier Giroud

JUV vs MIL Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Juventus

Paulo Dybala

Alvaro Morata

AC Milan

Olivier Giroud

Rafael Leao

JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction:

Wojciech Szczesny, Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala (C), Alvaro Morata, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud (VC)

Juventus vs AC Milan Dream11 Prediction

AC Milan have the best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding just one goal so far but Juventus are definitely a team with world-class talent to breach any defence. However, their form in the league so far is a slight cause of concern. Keeping the two teams performances in concern, we predict AC Milan to edge past Juventus in a closely fought encounter.

Image: AP