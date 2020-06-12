JUV Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Coppa Italia Live

Football in Italy is set to return for the first time since it was suspended back in March. Juventus will host AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg on Friday night (Saturday IST) in the first game after the coronavirus hiatus. The two teams played the first leg back in February at San Siro. The game ended with the scoreboard reading 1-1. Here are the JUV vs MIL Dream11 top picks, JUV vs MIL Dream11 prediction and JUV vs MIL Dream11 team.

The #CoppaItalia awaits 🏆 Here we go! 🚍#JuveMilan si avvicina: la squadra è partita in direzione Torino 🏟️#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/9BQmvVeDxB — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 11, 2020

JUV vs MIL Dream11 prediction: Match schedule

Venue: Allianz Stadium

Date: June 12 Friday night (Saturday, June 13 IST)

Time: 12:30 am IST

JUV vs MIL Dream11 team preview

Juventus snatched a late equaliser in the first leg against AC Milan, courtesy of a controversial penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo. Forward Ante Rebic had given the home side the lead in the 61st minute. Despite struggling for form in the league, Milan turned out to be the better side in the Coppa Italia fixture and will be hoping to shock the Serie A leaders this weekend. AC Milan will enter the fixture without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mateo Mussachio and Leo Duarte.

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri will be confident his side can get the job done on Friday night. Juventus are currently leading the Serie A table and have already beaten Milan once at home this season. The Old Lady will be without Gonzalo Higuain for the Coppa Italia fixture.

JUV vs MIL Dream11 team: Predicted line-ups

Juventus

Gianluigi Buffon (GK), Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

AC Milan

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Andrea Conti, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Davide Calabria, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Paqueta, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ante Rebic

JUV vs MIL Dream11 top picks

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

AC Milan: Ante Rebic

JUV vs MIL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Defenders: Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado, Alessio Romagnoli

Midfielders: Giacomo Bonaventura, Hakan Calhanoglu, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi

Attackers: Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo (c), Ante Rebic (vc)

JUV vs MIL Dream11 prediction

According to our JUV vs MIL Dream11 prediction, Juventus are favourites to win the game and advance to the Coppa Italia final.

Note: The JUV vs MIL Dream11 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JUV vs MIL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

