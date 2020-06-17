JUV Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Coppa Italia Final Live

Italian giants Juventus will play Napoli in the Coppa Italia final this week as Maurizio Sarri continues his quest for the first piece of silverware at the club. The Coppa Italia final will be played on Wednesday, June 17 (June 18 according to IST). Here is the JUV vs NAP Dream11 prediction, JUV vs NAP Dream11 team news, JUV vs NAP Dream11 top picks, preview, and schedule of the Coppa Italia final this week.

JUV vs NAP Dream11 prediction: JUV vs NAP Dream11 schedule

Coppa Italia final Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Coppa Italia final date: Wednesday, June 17 (June 18 according to IST)

Coppa Italia final time: 12.30 am IST

JUV vs NAP Dream11 prediction: JUV vs NAP Dream11 preview

Juventus take on Napoli in the Coppa Italia final, after their unimpressive display against AC Milan in the semi-final. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to finish from the spot, with the game ending in a goalless draw. However, the Old Lady progressed to the final due to the away goals rule, with the first leg ending in a 1-1 draw at San Siro. On the other hand, Napoli defeated Inter Milan over two legs to secure a spot in the Coppa Italia final. Gennaro Gattuso, like his counterpart Maurizio Sarri, will be looking to secure his first title since taking over the reins at Napoli.

JUV vs NAP Dream11 prediction: JUV vs NAP Dream11 team news (Full squads)

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Emre Can, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico Bernardeschi

Napoli: Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, Mário Rui, Sebastiano Luperto, Nikola Maksimovic, Vlad Chiriches, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Elseid Hysaj, Kalidou Koulibaly, Faouzi Ghoulam, Kostas Manolas, Allan, José Callejón, Fabian Ruiz, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zieli, Lorenzo Insigne, Amin Younes, Gianluca Gaetano, Kévin Malcuit, Simone Verdi, Dries Mertens

JUV vs NAP Dream11 prediction: JUV vs NAP Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon

Defenders: Leonardo Bonucci, Kalidou Koulibaly, Alex Sandro, Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Midfielders: Miralem Pjanic, Fabian Ruiz, Allan

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Dries Mertens

JUV vs NAP Dream11 prediction: JUV vs NAP Dream11 top picks

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

Napoli: Dries Mertens, Fabian Ruiz

JUV vs NAP Dream11 prediction

Juventus are the favourites in this game.

Note: The JUV vs NAP Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The JUV vs NAP Dream11 team selection and JUV vs NAP Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image courtesy: Napoli/Juventus Twitter handles