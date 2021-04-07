JUV Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Match Preview

Juventus (JUV) will lock horns with Napoli (NAP) at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, April 7. The Serie A matchday 29 encounter between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 6:45 PM local time (10:15 PM IST). Here's a look at our JUV vs NAP Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the contest.

Andrea Pirlo's side head into this fixture following an underwhelming 2-2 draw against Torino last weekend which kept them in fourth place on the Serie A table. The Bianconeri previously suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against relegation-threatened Benevento. However, the hosts will be looking to return to winning ways when they face Napoli for the first time in the league.

Napoli have strung together a number of impressive results and are now in fifth place on the Serie A table, level on points with Juventus. Gennaro Gattuso's side came out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Crotone on Saturday. Nevertheless, with a champions league spot still up for grabs, the Partenopei will be hoping to continue their good run and possibly get all three points against their rivals.

Juventus starting line-up: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Chiellini, Sandro; McKennie, Rabiot, Bentancur, Chiesa; Ronaldo, Morata.

Napoli starting line-up: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Bakayoko, Ruiz; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne; Mertens.

Goalkeeper - Meret

Defenders - Cuadrado, De Ligt, Koulibaly, Manolas

Midfielders - Bentancur, Ruiz, Bakayoko, Insigne

Forwards - Ronaldo (C), Mertens (VC)

Napoli have been on a good run of form, picking up 16 points from a possible 18 in their last six league games. However, an away fixture against an underperforming Juventus will always be challenging. Our prediction for the game is a 2-2 draw.

Top picks for Juventus - Ronaldo, Cuadrado, De Ligt

Top picks for Napoli - Mertens, Insigne, Ruiz

Note: The aforementioned JUV vs NAP Dream11 prediction, JUV vs NAP match prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis. Our JUV vs NAP Dream11 Team does not guarantee positive results.

