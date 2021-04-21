JUV Vs PAR Dream11: Juventus Vs Parma Calcio 1913 Prediction And Team News

Matchday 32 of the ongoing Serie A campaign sees Juventus and Parma Calcio 1913 square off against each other on Wednesday. The Italian domestic league clash is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium on April 21 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:15 AM (Thursday, April 22) according to IST. Let's have a look at the JUV vs PAR Dream11 Team, playing 11, alongside other details of this clash.

JUV vs PAR Match Preview

Juventus recorded a massive win against Parma Calcio 1913 during their previous meeting in the reverse fixture of the league in December 2020. The Turin outfit cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win as goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Cristiano Ronaldo handed them a crucial 2-0 lead at halftime. The Portuguese attacker came back to haunt Panama as Ronaldo's 48th-minute strike along with Morata's 86th-minute goal saw Juventus walk away with three points at the end of 90 minutes. While Juventus will be aiming to replicate a similar result during their previous meeting and pull off a double over Parma while the visitors will aim to take their revenge and get the better of Andre Pirlo's men on Wednesday.

JUV vs PAR Playing 11

Juventus- Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur Melo, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Parma Calcio 1913 - Luigi Sepe, Giuseppe Pezzella, Andrea Conti, Mattia Bani, Yordan Osorio, Hernani, Jasmin Kurtic, Juraj Kucka,Gaston Brugman, Graziano Pelle, Dennis Man, Gervinho

JUV vs PAR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Cristiano Ronaldo or Gervinho

Vice-Captain- Paulo Dybala or Jasmin Kurtic

JUV vs PAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders – Andrea Conti, Juan Cuadrado, Giuseppe Pezzella

Midfielders –Weston McKennie, Juraj Kucka, Rodrigo Bentancur, Jasmin Kurtic

Strikers – Paulo Dybala, Gervinho, Cristiano Ronaldo

JUV vs PAR Dream11 Prediction

We expect both the teams to play out a thrilling encounter and predict Juventus to ease out a comfortable win against Parma on Wednesday.

Prediction- Juventus 2-0 Parma Calcio 1913

Note: The above JUV vs PAR Dream11 prediction, JUV vs PAR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUV vs PAR Dream11 Team and JUV vs PAR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.