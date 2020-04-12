JUV Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Nicaragua League Live

Juventus FC host Real Madriz FC in the Nicaragua League on April 12, 2020. The match will be played at Estadio Olimpico del IND on Sunday. Fans can play the JUV vs RM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the JUV vs RM Dream11 prediction, the JUV vs RM Dream11 top picks and JUV vs RM Dream11 squad details.
Nuestros juveniles buscarán los tres puntos la tarde de este sábado. TRANSMISIÓN en vivo y directo 🤭🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/vwRTM3hfK7— Juventus FC (@juventusfc_nic) April 10, 2020
usto Lorente, Denillson Gutierrez, Brandon Mayorga, Maykel Montiel, Alexdander Moreno, Bosco Garcia, Carlos Brenes, Diego Leon, Francisco Vallecillo, Jordan Davis, Juan Narvaez, Melvin Hernandez, Rafael Vieira, Alexis Somarriba, Carlos Guardado, Junior Arteaga, Dennis Berger, Enmanuel Garcia, Fernando Insaurralde, Hector Vega, Lesther-Jarquin, Maycon Santana, Reynaldo Cruz, Welliam Espana, Jose Otonial-Martinez, Mario Cantillo, Allan Mercado, Anderson Treminio, Eulises Pavon, Jorge Garcia-Hurtado, Samuel Wilson
M Amador, Simon Rodriguez, B Flores, R Trujillo, E Zeledon, A Bermudaz, K Espinoza, R Espinoza, R Estrada, D Pineda, S Rodriguez, W Pineda, W Wilson, G Gradiz, A Luquez, Ulises Rayo, D Suazo, N Quinones
Date - Sunday, April 12, 2020
Kickoff time - 5:30 IST
Venue - Estadio Olímpico del IND
Here are the JUV vs RM Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -
Goalkeeper: Simon Rodriguez
Defenders: A Moreno (VC) , F Vallecillo , D Suazo , N Quinones
Midfielders: A Somarriba (C), J Arteaga , D Pineda , A Luquez
Forwards: A Treminio , A Mercado
Juventus FC start as favourites against Real Madriz in the Nicaragua League on Sunday.
