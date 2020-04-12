JUV Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, Nicaragua League Live

Juventus FC host Real Madriz FC in the Nicaragua League on April 12, 2020. The match will be played at Estadio Olimpico del IND on Sunday. Fans can play the JUV vs RM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the JUV vs RM Dream11 prediction, the JUV vs RM Dream11 top picks and JUV vs RM Dream11 squad details.

JUV vs RM Nicaragua League live: Juventus FC take on Real Madriz in the Nicaragua League

Nuestros juveniles buscarán los tres puntos la tarde de este sábado. TRANSMISIÓN en vivo y directo 🤭🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/vwRTM3hfK7 — Juventus FC (@juventusfc_nic) April 10, 2020

JUV vs RM Dream11 prediction

JUV vs RM Dream11 prediction - Juventus Managua squad

usto Lorente, Denillson Gutierrez, Brandon Mayorga, Maykel Montiel, Alexdander Moreno, Bosco Garcia, Carlos Brenes, Diego Leon, Francisco Vallecillo, Jordan Davis, Juan Narvaez, Melvin Hernandez, Rafael Vieira, Alexis Somarriba, Carlos Guardado, Junior Arteaga, Dennis Berger, Enmanuel Garcia, Fernando Insaurralde, Hector Vega, Lesther-Jarquin, Maycon Santana, Reynaldo Cruz, Welliam Espana, Jose Otonial-Martinez, Mario Cantillo, Allan Mercado, Anderson Treminio, Eulises Pavon, Jorge Garcia-Hurtado, Samuel Wilson

JUV vs RM Dream11 prediction - Real Madriz squad

M Amador, Simon Rodriguez, B Flores, R Trujillo, E Zeledon, A Bermudaz, K Espinoza, R Espinoza, R Estrada, D Pineda, S Rodriguez, W Pineda, W Wilson, G Gradiz, A Luquez, Ulises Rayo, D Suazo, N Quinones

JUV vs RM Dream11 match schedule

Date - Sunday, April 12, 2020

Kickoff time - 5:30 IST

Venue - Estadio Olímpico del IND

JUV vs RM Dream11 prediction: JUV vs RM Dream11 top picks

Here are the JUV vs RM Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: Simon Rodriguez

Defenders: A Moreno (VC) , F Vallecillo , D Suazo , N Quinones

Midfielders: A Somarriba (C), J Arteaga , D Pineda , A Luquez

Forwards: A Treminio , A Mercado

JUV vs RM Nicaragua League live: JUV vs RM Dream11 prediction

Juventus FC start as favourites against Real Madriz in the Nicaragua League on Sunday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these JUV vs RM Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The JUV vs RM Dream11 prediction team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

