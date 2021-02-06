JUV Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Squad Updates, Serie A 2021 Match Preview

AS Roma make a trip to Torino as they take on Juventus in Matchday 21 of the Serie A. The match is slated to be played at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, February 6 with the kick-off scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the JUV vs ROM Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other match details of this Serie A encounter.

Juventus had a rocky start to their Serie A campaign but have managed to pull up their socks and are finally looking at their very best in the second half of the season. Currently, slotted at fourth in the Serie A standings, Andrea Pirlo's men have recorded 19 wins from 11 games. With 39 points against their name, the Bianconeri have a great chance to edge past their opponents and move ahead of AS Roma on the league table. The hosts will start this match following a convincing 2-1 win against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final and will be aiming to carry their winning momentum into this game.

AS Roma walk into the match following a comfortable 3-1 victory against Hellas Verona in their latest Serie A outing. It was their 12th win of the campaign as Paulo Fonseca's men have now registered 40 points from 20 matches. Currently ranked third, Roma will be looking to extend their gap between them and fourth-placed Juventus with only a single point differentiating both teams.

JUV vs ROM Playing 11s (likely)

AS Roma- Pau Lopez, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Gianluca Villar, Chris Smalling, Leonardo Spinazzola, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Borja Mayoral, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Juventus- Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado, Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata.

JUV vs ROM Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders- Juan Cuadrado, Roger Ibanez, Alex Sandro, Chris Smalling

Midfielders- Jordan Veretout, Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Weston McKennie

Strikers- Cristiano Ronaldo (C), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (VC)

JUV vs ROM Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Cristiano Ronaldo or Lorenzo Pellegrini

Vice-Captain- Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Federico Chiesa

JUV vs ROM Match Prediction

The Giallorossi will rely on Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mayoral to give them the attacking threat up top while Andrea Pirlo will cautious with his team selection with a crucial second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final up next for the hosts. Both teams played out a 2-2 draw during their last meeting in the second round of the Serie A campaign and we predict a similar result on Saturday with both teams likely to cancel each other during the 90 minutes.

Prediction - Juventus 1-1 AS Roma

Note: The above JUV vs ROM Dream11 prediction, JUV vs ROM Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUV vs ROM Dream11 Team and JUV vs ROM Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.