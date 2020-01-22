JUV Vs ROM Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Juventus will play host to Roma in the quarter-finals of Coppa Italia. The match will be played at Allianz Arena on January 22 (January 23 1:15 AM IST), 2020. Juventus emerged on the winning side the last time the two Italian giants went head to head. Merih Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo were on the scoresheet and Diego Perotti scored one back for Roma. The match is expected to be an interesting one. Check out JUV vs ROM Dream11 Prediction.

🎙 Sarri: "I'm expecting a difficult game tomorrow night. @ASRomaEN score a lot away from home and concede little, they are a top team."#JuveRoma #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/7KIqstvfAy — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 21, 2020

JUV vs ROM Dream11 Prediction

JUV vs ROM Dream11 Team (Full Squad)

Juventus Full Squad

Wojciech Szczesny, Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia Perin, Carlo Pinsoglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, Matthijs De Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Merih Demiral, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, Marko Pjaca, Sami Khedira, Blaise Matuidi, Rodigo Bntancur, Emre Can, Federico Bernardeschi, Douglas-Costa, Aaron Ramsey, Miralem Pjanic, Cristianon Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala.

Roma Full Squad

Pau López, Matteo Cardinali, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mert Çetin, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Riccardo Calafiori, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Cengiz Ünder, Jordan Veretout, Nicolò Zaniolo, Alessandro Florenzi, Javier Pastore, Amadou Diawara, Mirko Antonucci, Alessio Riccardi, Ebrima Darboe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Justin Kluivert

JUV vs ROM Dream11 Team news

🎙 Sarri: "@douglascosta isn't yet at peak condition but he's doing well and is regaining training continuity."#JuveRoma #CoppaItalia — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 21, 2020

🎙 Sarri: "@G_Higuain seems to me to be doing well and today in training he was very active. He's having a great season and has greatly improved as a team-player."#JuveRoma #CoppaItalia — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 21, 2020