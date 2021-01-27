JUV Vs SPL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Coppa Italia Match Preview

Juventus take on Serie B outfit SPAL in a Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday. The match is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium on January 27 and is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Thursday, January 28 at 1:15 AM IST). Have a look at our JUV vs SPL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks and other match details.

Andrea Pirlo has already lifted the Supercoppa Italiana this season and will be hoping to guide Juventus to lifting the Coppa Italia too. The Bianconeri are expected to make a number of changes and rest a few players against SPAL and play a team similar to the one that started against Genoa on Wednesday. The reigning Serie A champions start the match against second-division side SPAL as heavy favourites as they look likely to cement a place in the semi-finals of the 2020/21 Coppa Italia for themselves.

SPAL, on the other hand, defeated teams like Bari and Crotone and then took on Monza, who they defeated 2-0 in the fourth round in their build-up to the quarter-final match against Juventus. Pasquale Marino’s men took on Sassuolo in the Round of 16 and luckily managed to edge past them to make it into the quarter-finals. Following a 1-1 draw against Cremonese, SPAL start the match following a four-game unbeaten run and will be looking to give Juventus a tough run for their money in this fixture.

JUV vs SPL Playing 11

Juventus- Buffon, M. de Ligt, Dragusin, Wesley, Demiral, Bentancur, Rabiot, Kulusevski, Frabotta, Portanova, Morata

SPAL - Berisha, Ranieri, Tomovic, Dickmann, Vicari, Esposito, Valoti, Sala, Missiroli, Floccari, Paloschi,

JUV vs SPL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- G. Buffon

Defenders- M. de Ligt, F. Vicari, M. Demiral, L. Ranieri

Midfielders- D. Kulusevski, L. Dickmann, A. Rabiot, M. Sala

Strikers- A. Paloschi, A. Morata

JUV vs SPL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- A. Morata or A. Paloschi

Vice-Captain- L. Dickmann or D. Kulusevski

JUV vs SPL Match Prediction

Juventus are likely to field a weaker starting 11 as Andre Pirlo looks to rest a few of his first-team players as Juventus have a cramped fixture schedule ahead. However, despite making changes to the first team Juventus boast a squad full of great quality and can easily defeat a Serie B opponent without a few stars in the mix. We predict a routine victory for Juventus at the end of this game.

Prediction- Juventus 2-0 SPAL

Note: The above JUV vs SPL Dream11 prediction, JUV vs SPL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUV vs SPL Dream11 Team and JUV vs SPL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result