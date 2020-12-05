JUV Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Match Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Juventus (JUV) face Torino (TOR) in Matchday 10 of Serie A in the famous Derby della Mole, with both sides finding themselves at opposite ends of the table. The JUV vs TOR live game will take place on Saturday, December 5 at 10:30 PM IST. Fans can play the JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here's a look at our JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction, JUV vs TOR Dream11 team and JUV vs TOR top picks for the encounter.

JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Andrea Pirlo’s side have failed to put together a consistent run of wins in the league, and as a result, find themselves six points adrift of league leaders AC Milan. Juventus come into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Benevento, with the club dropping to fourth in the Serie A standings. Although Juventus are unbeaten in their last five games, they have managed to win just two of them and will be looking to get back to form when they take to the field at the Juventus Stadium.

Torino, on the other hand, are placed in the relegation zone at the 18th place, with six points from nine games. While scoring goals hasn’t been a problem, they have conceded a league-high 22 goals already. The side last won a league game at the start of November and has since been on a three-game winless run. However, the team gave a good account of themselves in their last game, playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Sampdoria.

JUV vs TOR playing 11

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado; Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur, Dejan Kulusevski; Paulo Dybala; Cristiano Ronaldo

Torino: Salvatore Sirigu; Ricardo Rodrigues, Lyanco, Gleison Bremer; Cristian Ansaldi, Karol Linetty, Tomas Rincon, Soualiho Meite, Wilfried Singo; Andrea Belotti, Simone Zaza

JUV vs TOR Dream11 team

Here is the JUV vs TOR Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain: Andrea Belotti

Goalkeeper: Salvatore Sirigu

Defenders: Ricardo Rodrigues, Ricardo Rodrigues, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt

Midfielders: Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Soualiho Meite

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Andrea Belotti, Paulo Dybala

JUV vs TOR Dream11 team top picks

Here are the top picks for the JUV vs TOR Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Chiesa

Torino: Andrea Belotti, Ricardo Rodrigues, Soualiho Meite

JUV vs TOR match prediction

According to our JUV vs TOR match prediction, Juventus will win the game.

