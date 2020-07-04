JUV Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Serie A leaders Juventus will play hosts to Moreno Longo's Torino at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, July 4 with kick-off scheduled for 4:15 pm local time (8:45 pm IST). The Old Lady have a four-point lead over second-placed Lazio and Maurizio Sarri's men have the chance to go seven points clear at the summit ahead of Lazio's clash against AC Milan later on Saturday. Here's a look at the JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction, JUV vs TOR Dream11 team and the JUV vs TOR Dream11 top picks for the crunch Derby della Mole at the weekend.

ALSO READ: Simeone On Atletico's 3-0 Win Over Mallorca In La Liga

JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction and preview

The Bianconeri have won all three of their Serie A games since the resumption of football last month. The victories for Juventus in their last three Serie A games have come at the expense of Bologna, Lecce and Genoa. Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa were all on the scoresheet for Juventus in Tuesday's 3-1 win against Genoa and Sarri will be hoping for another three points in a bid to win his first piece of silverware with the Old Lady.

Torino are currently in 13th place on the Serie A table. Moreno Longo's side have suffered defeats in their last two games against Cagliari and Lazio. Torino are still six points clear of the relegation zone but have struggled for consistency this season. Based on the current run of form, the JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction is that Juventus will win this game, with the Juventus strike force in fine form.

ALSO READ: MATCHDAY: Buffon Could Break Serie A Appearance Record

JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction: JUV vs TOR Dream11 team, predicted line-ups and injury concerns

The hosts have a list of injuries with Mattia De Sciglio, Alex Sandro, Sami Khedira, Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral all sidelined for the clash against Torino. However, Juventus didn't pick up any fresh injuries following the win against Genoa. For Torino, Daniele Baselli is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury but otherwise, the visitors remain in good shape for the derby this weekend.

Juventus probable starting line-up - Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Danilo; Rabiot, Pjanic, Bentancur; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo

Torino probable starting line-up - Sirigu; Lyanco, N'Koulou, Bremer; Aina, Lukic, Rincon, Meite, De Silvestri; Belotti, Verdi

ALSO READ: Lampard Calls For End Of Season Summit On VAR

JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction: JUV vs TOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Sirigu

Defenders - Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bounucci, Danilo

Midfielders - Lukic, De Silverstri, Pjanic,

Forwards - Ronaldo (C), Dybala (VC), Belotti

JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction: JUV vs TOR Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Juventus - Ronaldo, Dybala

Top picks for Torino - Belotti, Di Silvestri

ALSO READ: Liverpool CEO And Klopp Warn Fans Against Celebrating At Anfield After Title Success

Note: The JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction, JUV vs TOR Dream11 top picks and JUV vs TOR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JUV vs TOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Torino / Juventus Instagram