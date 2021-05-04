Juventus Attempt To Keep Cristiano Ronaldo With Jose Mourinho Reunion As Pirlo Faces Sack

Jose Mourinho who replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the manager of English outfit Tottenham Hotspur back in November 2019 was sacked after being 17 months in charge of the London outfit. The Portuguese manager was relieved of his duties in the Month of April and has since been linked with a move to many clubs. With Andrea Pirlo's future under the cloud of uncertainty given Juventus' poor form, various reports have linked the Special One's return to Italy with Jose Mourinho rumoured to take over Juventus if Andrea Pirlo is sacked at the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho Juventus: Former Spurs manager to return to Italy?

Under the management of Andrea Pirlo, Juventus have found themselves really struggling to play their best football this season. The Turin outfit has recorded just 20 wins from 34 matches with 69 points to their name and despite being third on the Serie A standings, they face the possibility of being excluded from the Champions League next season. The nine-time reigning Serie A champions failed to lift the domestic league title for the first time in 10 years as Antonio Conte's Inter Milan ended their trophy drought by winning the Scudetto after 11 years.

Amid such poor performances, Juventus are reported to consider Andrea Pirlo sacked with Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news also linking the 36-year-old attacker with a move away from the Turin outfit. With the club desperate to hold on to the Portuguese forward, reports of the Serie A champions being linked with his fellow countryman have started to flood in with the former Tottenham Hotspur head coach rumoured to take charge at Juventus next season.

Jose Mourinho has previously managed Inter Milan in Italy where he was deemed to be one of the most successful managers as the Portuguese head coach delivered consecutive Serie A titles while also winning a treble that consisted of the Italian Cup, the Champions League and the Serie A title for the Nerazzurri during his two-year-long tenure.

Jose Mourinho's stint at Madrid with Ronaldo

Following his stint at Inter Milan, Mourinho joined Real Madrid where he and Ronaldo spent three years together between 2010–13 enjoying massive successes. Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey 2011 with 'The Special One', who also managed to lead Los Blancos to a LaLiga title and Supercopa de Espana.

The former Manchester United head coach has often spoken about his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and has deemed the former Real Madrid star as one of the best players. In a previous interview, Jose Mourinho said that coaching Ronaldo has been one of the highlights of his career with Mourinho also calling the Portuguese attacker the most professional player he has ever met.

Jose Mourinho Juventus: Portuguese head coach awaiting season end before making decision

Reports suggest that the three-time Premier League winner considers Juventus as a new challenge and would be happy to coach an Italian club despite his affiliation to Inter Milan. The Portuguese boss is rumoured to wait and see the Bianconeri's Serie A standings with Juventus facing the possibility of missing out on the top four and Champions League football before agreeing to coach them next season.