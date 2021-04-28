Juventus Boss Andrea Pirlo's Son Posts Emotional Message As He Gets DEATH THREATS

Andrea Pirlo's son took to social media and shared a heartfelt message to hit back at some people who shared death threats towards him online. Niccolo Pirlo has been subjected to death threats as Juventus, coached by his father, are on a poor run of form with the Old Lady outfit most likely to miss out on a top-four spot in the Serie A this season.

Andrea Pirlo son death threats: Niccolo shares heartfelt message on social media

Niccolo Pirlo is the eldest son of the former Italian midfielder who also has a daughter with former partner Deborah Roversi. The Juventus head coach has two more kids as he is also the father of twins with Valentina Baldini. With Andrea Pirlo's future under the cloud of uncertainty given Juventus' form, some fans of the club have taken to social media to express their criticism of the Juventus head coach by abusing his teenage son online. Niccolo took to Instagram and shared some of the hateful messages he has received in recent times. The youngster shared a message that was directed towards him suggesting "You must die with your father'.

The 17-year-old used the message as an example and went on to mention how he receives messages like this on a daily basis. Niccolo went on to add how he has not done something in particular but is only the recipient of such messages because he is the son of the Juventus head coach. He ended the post by asking people to put themselves in his shoes for just a second and understand how it must feel when one gets such messages.

Can Pirlo improve Juventus' Serie A standing now?

Juventus currently find themselves slotted in the fourth position on the Serie A table. With 19 wins from 33 matches while playing out nine draws and five losses, the Turin outfit has collected 66 points this season. However, Juventus are slotted into the top four while being level on points with fifth-placed AC Milan. Their superior goal difference is the only factor separating them from Milan for the Champions League qualification spot.

Juventus are not in the running for this year's title and could miss out on a top-four finish as the Serie A giants trail second-ranked Atalanta by two points while league leaders Inter Milan hold a massive 11-point lead over Atalanta. Antonio Conte's men are likely to run away with the Serie A title as Inter Milan look all set to break Juve's nine-year run of consecutive Serie A titles.