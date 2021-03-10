Juventus Chief Says Cristiano Ronaldo Contract Renewal Is ‘Not A Priority’ After UCL Exit

After Juventus' exit from the UEFA Champions League, Juventus chief has said that renewing Cristiano Ronaldo's contract is not a priority. This is the third consecutive time that Juventus have been knocked out of the Champions League prior to the semi-finals. As a result, Ronaldo's future at Juventus is a doubt as he was brought in to win the Champions League.

Juventus chief is in no hurry to renew Cristiano Ronaldo's contract

Although Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Juventus chief is in no hurry to renew his contract. Speaking after the game, Juventus director Fabio Paratici said, "There’s still another year of contract [expiring in June 2022]. Cristiano’s contract renewal is not an immediate issue on the agenda, there’s time to talk about it." In the previous years, several clubs would have lined up to sign Ronaldo, but considering that the Juventus chief is in no hurry, it suggests that his move to the club has been a failure.

Cristiano Ronaldo contract

As per reports, Cristiano Ronaldo's contract at Juventus is worth £26m a year, which means that he is by some distance the best-paid player in Serie A. With his contract expiring in June 2022, Juventus will hope that they can generate some return on their €100m investment back in 2018. Prior to his switch to Juventus, the Portuguese striker was reported to be earning around £365,000 a week before bonuses at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo horrendous mistake in Juventus vs Porto

Juventus were knocked out by 10-man Porto in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League with Cristiano Ronaldo to blame for the defeat. Coming into the second leg, Juventus were already at a disadvantage as they lost to Porto 2-1 in the first leg. However, the Italian side seemingly had managed to turn things around after a brace from Federico Chiesa, only to concede in extra-time thanks to a horrendous mistake from Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was severely criticised as he was among the three players to form the defensive wall during the freekick. Ronaldo turned his back at the time of the set-piece, resulting in Oliveira striking a low shot past Ronaldo's feet. As a result, Juventus were knocked out by Porto on away goals as Adrien Rabiot did score a consolation goal two minutes later. With this defeat, Juventus have now failed to go past the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a third consecutive time since Ronaldo has joined.