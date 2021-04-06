Juventus Could See Summer Overhaul With Cristiano Ronaldo, Pirlo Facing Exits

The UEFA Champions League has always been the priority competition for Juventus as the Old Lady have not won the trophy since 1996. Juventus, who have been the runners up in the competition the most number of times (7), even failed to reach the quarter-finals this season. With Juventus currently fourth in the Serie A table, there are fears that they may not even make it to next season's Champions League. As a result, the club could consider a summer overhaul.

Juventus transfer news: Cristiano Ronaldo future in jeopardy

With Juventus facing a financial crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the highest wage earners could be the first to depart the club if they fail to reach next season's Champions League. As per Corriere dello Sport, talks over a fresh wage deferral are underway to minimise the impact of the pandemic. This measure would save up to £76 million as a significant portion of the squad's pay for the period from March to June will be postponed until later in the year. However, this measure may not be enough if Juve finish outside the top four.

Hence, Cristiano Ronaldo future at Juventus may be coming to an end considering he is by far the club's highest earner. Ronaldo is reported to have a contract that earns him $28m a year. Although Ronaldo has failed to guide the Old Lady to a Champions League, he has played a pivotal role for the club. Ronaldo is the club's leading goalscorer by a margin this season. He has scored 24 league goals from 23 starts followed by Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa, who have scored seven each.

Serie A table update: Juventus' poor performances may lead to Andrea Pirlo's sacking

With Juventus' performances not improving, Andrea Pirlo could indeed face the sack. The Old Lady are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have had one of the worst seasons in recent times. With 56 points from 28 games, Juventus are 12 points off leaders Inter Milan and face the risk of losing out on Champions League football next season.

Juventus fixtures: Andrea Pirlo may face the axe after showdown with Napoli

Fourth-placed Juventus are set to lock horns with fifth-placed Napoli tomorrow at the Juventus Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, March 7 at 10:15 PM IST. This Juventus fixture could indeed decide whether the club will be a part of Champions League football next season.