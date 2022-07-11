Juventus Fan Tricks Aaron Ramsey Into Signing ‘contract Termination’ Letter Amid Poor Form

Aaron Ramsey had not had the best of time at Juventus having failed to cement a spot in the starting XI since his mover from Arsenal in 2019. During the upcoming season thing will only get tougher for the Welsh international as he will find playing time hard to come by following the arrival of Paul Poga from Manchester United and Angel di Maria from PSG. The midfielder is currently back with Juventus for pre-season training. However, his time seems to be coming to an end soon after signing his termination contract.

Football news: Aaron Ramsey Juventus contract termination signing

The termination contract is not actually the contract from the club but one devised by the fan. During the pre-season training, Aaron Ramsey took the time to sign autographs for fans but one supporter caught the midfielder by surprise and got him to accidentally sign his own 'contract termination' document. Currently, Ramsey has one year remaining on his Juventus contract, and if the club is unable to offload him this summer, the midfielder is expected to depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Aaron Ramsey stats

Coming to Aaron Ramsey stats, the 31-year-old ex-Arsenal player played 70 matches for Juventus and has scored five goals. According to Mirror.co.uk, Ramsey's loan spell with the Rangers wasn't impressive either having found himself on the bench regularly and even missed the decisive penalty in last season’s Europa League final defeat by German side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Juventus football transfer news

Juventus finally confirmed the two signings of the summer with Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba joining the club on a free transfer. Di Maria left the previous club Paris Saint-Germain in May at the end of his contract and will wear the No. 22 shirt with the Old Lady, having signed for the club until June 2023. On the other hand, Paul Pogba returns to the club for his second stint after leaving the Italian team for Manchester United back in 2016 for then world-record fee of €110m (£93.2m).

Paul Pogba, on the other hand, left Manchester United on free as a transfer despite the club reportedly offering him £300,000 per week contract which according to him did not reflect the value of his skills. The French midfielder's contract expired after the conclusion of the 2021-22 season during which United finished sixth on the points table. According to reports, the midfielder has taken a huge pay cut to join Juventus ahead of the upcoming season.