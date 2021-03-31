Juventus Legend Buffon Banned For Using Negative Reference To GOD

Gianluigi Buffon has been given a one-match ban for his remarks during a Serie A match against Parma back in December 2020. The Italian World Cup winner was recently handed a suspension for blasphemy which means that the 43-year-old will miss the Italian club's upcoming match against Torino.

Gianluigi Buffon ban

The veteran goalkeeper was earlier just fined €5,000 for his ‘blasphemous expression’ during the Parma game and had narrowly escaped getting a ban. However, the FIGC's Court of Appeal upheld an appeal made by the Federal Prosecutor which led to the Juventus player receiving a one-match ban. A statement released by the Italian Football Federation read, “The Federal Court of Appeal upheld the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor, inflicting one match of disqualification on Gianluigi Buffon."

The Gianluigi Buffon suspension is not the first time a player has been banned. Manuel Lazzari from Lazio and AS Roma's midfielder Bryan Cristante have also received similar suspensions for their "blasphemous" comments during the match. Football stars and players in Italy have received a lot of fines, bans, and various sorts of penalties this season as the player's antics are easily caught on cameras and microphones, given how the matches are currently played in empty stadiums.

With no fans allowed inside the stadium, the arenas are often silent and empty which helps the cameras and microphones in capturing the heated in-game exchanges between players with ease. The Gianluigi Buffon ban comes at a poor time for Andre Pirlo's Juventus as Buffon will now miss the Turin derby.

Juventus schedule

Juventus' match against Torino is set to be played on Saturday, April 3 with Juventus travelling to Stadio Olimpico Grande, Torino, to face their opponents. Matchday 29 is extremely crucial for the Old Lady as the match against Torino provides them with the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Currently slotted third on the Serie A table, Juventus have struggled to play their best football. Andre Pirlo's men have recorded just 16 wins from 27 games this season. They have also registered seven draws and lost 4 matches with their points tally sitting at 55 points in the Serie A. Thee points on Saturday could help Juventus get back in the title race by reducing the four-point gap that separates them and second-placed AC Milan to one. With the Gianluigi Buffon suspension ruling the Italian out of the fixture, former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is expected to start for Juventus in the all-important Turin derby.