'Juventus Lost That With Ronaldo': Gianluigi Buffon Says CR7 Wasn't Right Fit In Turin

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon believes that Juventus “lost that DNA of being a team” after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at the club in 2018 as the Portuguese superstar became the centre of attention in Turin. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club was seen as an attempt by the Bianconeri to lay their hands on the much-coveted UEFA Champions League trophy but the team failed to do so in his years at the club.

And with Ronaldo now moving to Manchester United, the club has failed to put up a show and sit 5th in the Serie A, 12 points behind table leaders Inter Milan. Speaking to TUDN Gianluigi Buffon spoke about the Old Lady not getting beyond the Quarter-finals despite having Cristiano Ronaldo and said that they lost the DNA of being a team with Ronaldo's arrival as he became the central figure.

"Juventus had the chance to win the Champions League the first year he arrived, which was the year I was at Paris Saint-Germain, and I couldn't figure out what happened. When I returned, I worked with CR7 for two years and we did well together, but I think Juventus lost that DNA of being a team. We reached the Champions League final in 2017 because we were a side full of experience, but above all, we were a single unit and there was this competition for places within the group that was very strong. We lost that with Ronaldo.” he said.

Ronaldo had a good career at Juventus scoring 101 goals in 135 appearances and winning two Serie A titles but the club did not progress beyond the Champions League quarterfinal stage during his three years in Turin which was their main target having not won the Champions League since 1996 as they were winning the Serie A even before Ronaldo's arrival.

How has Ronaldo fared since his move to Manchester United

Since rejoining Man Utd in the summer, the 36-year-old forward has scored 13 goals in 18 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions and is at present Manchester United's leading goalscorer this season.

Image: AP