Juventus Manager Max Allegri's 'furious' Reaction To Angel Di Maria Miss Goes Viral; WATCH

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri vented his frustration at Angel di Maria and stormed out of the tunnel during his side's match against Lazio in the Coppa Italia. The Italian manager was furious at how di Maria surrendered possession at that crucial juncture and allowed the opponent team to orchestrate a counterattack. The Old lady of Turin did hold their nerves and ground out a 1-0 win to book a place in the Coppa Italia semifinal.

Massimiliano Allegri doesn't seem to be an animated character but sometimes even he also bursts out with his emotion during the game. Recently Juventus took on Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal and secured a 1-0 win courtesy of Gleison Bremer just at the stroke of halftime.

In the final minutes of the game, Angel di Maria received the ball and instead of holding off the possession he tried to assist Moise Kean and in the proceedings lost the ball to Lazio players. The Juventus manager was visibly very angry and left the stadium even before the final whistle was blown by the referee.

Later in the post-match press conference, the manager revealed the reason behind his anger. “In those moments, you must understand the game and the ball must be handled differently.”

Juventus mostly controlled the possession against Lazio in their Coppa Italia encounter and will now face Inter Milan in the semifinal who got the better of Atalanta in another quarterfinal. With the team no more in contention for the Serie A title this tournament could be a realistic chance for them to lift a trophy this season.

Juventus has managed to shrug off their initial difficulties with some brilliant brand of football in recent days but their ambitions suffered a severe jolt as they have been docked a massive 15 points regarding their past transfer dealings. The Bianconeris are now languishing at the 13th position and it would be very difficult for them to earn a European spot as things stand.

They lost to Monza 2-0 in the Italian top flight and will face Salernitana in the next game.