'Juventus Need To Move On From Cristiano Ronaldo' Allegri After Defeat To Empoli

Massimiliano Allegri has asked his team Juventus to move on from the loss of their star frontman Cristiano Ronaldo after he made a spectacular return to Manchester United on August 27. Allegri's side was surprisingly defeated by Empoli on Saturday and with no Ronaldo in the team, questions are being asked on how Allegri will manage to plug the hole that the Portuguese's departure has left. The Juventus head coach spoke to DAZN post-match and said that they need to stop thinking about Ronaldo now.

"Cristiano spent three years at Juventus, he scored goals, which he is very good at, he’s an extraordinary player, but we cannot think about Ronaldo from now on," Allegri was quoted as saying by Goal.com. "I have a fine squad, we simply must realise that we can’t just dominate every match. We need to come together and this will help us for the future. I am optimistic, always."

What went wrong against Empoli?

The Italian coach then spoke about what went wrong against Empoli saying, "The lads had started strong, they conceded at the first mistake playing out, then got too hasty. We must have the patience to take it calmly, play as a team, and not try to resolve things as individuals. We need to work on our solidity, but these two slip-ups will inevitably do us good. This is a strong squad, it has values and gradually they will emerge. Empoli leave a lot of spaces on the wings, but the things we really did badly were technical errors because we were frenetic. We can’t assume we will take the lead and control every game, we need the calm that a great team has, knowing we can overturn it."

Juve will face Napoli after the international break on September 12 and will be hoping to improve on their poor start to the season.

Juve eyeing Moise Kean to fill the void left by Ronaldo

As per a report from reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Moise Kean has agreed to join Juventus on a season-long loan with the Old Lady having an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met. While everyone's eyes have been fixated on Cristiano departing, a former player has been reunited with Juventus, Moise Kean.

Juventus were looking for a replacement for their Portuguese star player and seem to have found it in the form of their former player who left Turin back in June 2019, for Everton. The deal is reported to be worth around €20 million and the 21-year-old is said to have agreed to the personal terms. According to Romano, Juventus are not looking to sign any more players and have instead turned their attention on extending Paulo Dybala's contract, which is expiring in June 2022.

