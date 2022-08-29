Juventus' Paul Pogba Claims Being Targeted For Extortion By Gang Involving Brother Mathias

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has made a serious claim about being the target of extortion and threats from an organised gang. The French midfielder has alleged that his older brother, Mathias, is part of a group-organised extortion attempt. The 29-year-old midfielder rejoined the Italian giants in this summer transfer window after spending six years at Manchester United from 2016 to 2022. Pogba's previous stint with Juventus came between 2012 to 2016, during which he won four Serie A titles.

What is the Paul Pogba extortion case?

According to the report by The Daily Mirror, the organised gang dragged Paul Pogba into a flat in Paris in March, demanding €13m for protecting him over the past 13 years. As per the report, the World Cup winner reportedly believes that the group will try to broadcast messages he sent about Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, to try and damage his reputation and standing in the France national team.

What did Paul Pogba brother Mathias Pogba say?

According to ESPN, Paul Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba posted a video on Instagram on Sunday in four languages promising to make "big revelations" about the french world cup winner and his agent and lawyer Rafaela Pimenta. As per the report, sources told ESPN that an investigation is ongoing into the Paul Pogba extortion claim, which is said to be serious.

Mathias Pogba in his statement said that "The whole world deserves to know certain things so the public can decide if [Paul Pogba] really deserves the admiration, the respect, his place in the France team if he is a trustful person and worth representing the world's youth, working-class areas and big brands." Mathias also criticised the "integrity and professionalism" of Rafaela Pimenta, who he said the Juventus midfielder considers "like a second mother".

Paul Pogba responds to brother Mathias Pogba's claims

According to The Guardian, Paul Pogba himself issued a statement signed by his lawyers, his mother, Yeo Moriba, and his agent, Rafaela Pimenta in which he said, "The recent declarations of Mathias Pogba on social media are unfortunately not a surprise. They are coming after threats and attempts of extortion by an organised gang against Paul Pogba. This has been referred to the appropriate authorities both in Italy and in France a month ago."