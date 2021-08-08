Juventus, Real Madrid & Barca Chiefs To Discuss Super League's Future Amid Messi’s Exit

A week after the Spanish court made a ruling against UEFA and demanded them to drop sanctions against the founding members of the European Super League (ESL), the presidents of Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are having a meeting to discuss further plans. While the ESL initially included 12 of Europe's top clubs (Premier League's Big Six, 3 LaLiga clubs, and 3 Serie A clubs), only three remains are still insistent on continuing with the project. The three presidents are to meet shortly after Lionel Messi gave his emotional press conference in Barcelona on Sunday.

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid presidents discuss ESL

According to reports, the presidents of Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are in Barcelona for a meeting to discuss the failed European Super League project. Spanish television reportedly captured images of Juventus president Andrea Agnelli and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez arriving in the city for a planned meeting with Barcelona president Joan Laporta. The three clubs have been insistent on moving ahead with the ESL project as the breakaway league could help them improve their financial situation.

Barcelona's dire financial situation

While several top European clubs are facing a financial crunch, none are perhaps facing as big of a crisis as Barcelona. The Catalan giants require to take drastic measures to avoid bankruptcy and the situation does not seem to have improved much despite taking Messi off the wage bill. Barcelona reportedly recorded losses of 487 million Euros (£412m) last season and need to repay a debt of 1.17 billion Euros.

Messi to exit Barcelona after club unable to register new contract

Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona after the La Liga giants were unable to register a new contract due to 'financial and structural obstacles'. Speaking of the issue, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said, "What we are spending is a lot more than we expected and the current contracts mean that we have this salary mass of great magnitude. This is all tied to fair play. La Liga doesn't follow the criteria of cash, that is why we couldn't fit in the first contract that we agreed with Leo Messi."

