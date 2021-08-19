Juventus Sign Midfielder Manuel Locatelli From Sassuolo On Two-year Loan Deal

Juventus have completed the signing of midfielder Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo. Locatelli was an exceptional performer for Italy during the recently concluded EURO 2020 and was subject to interest from Arsenal before sealing a move for Serie A giants Juventus in a deal worth £32m.

The 23-year-old started his career at AC Milan before moving to Sassuolo on loan in 2018 and thereafter joined them permanently in 2019. Two seasons later, now, the midfielder has penned a five-year deal with Juve, which will keep him in Turin until the summer of 2026.

Locatelli has for long been linked with a move to Arsenal as well as Juventus. In the end, it was Juve who secured the player as he was keener on joining the Old Lady. The player comes at the back of an impressive tournament but also impressed at club level last season, netting four goals and assisting three in 34 appearances for Sassuolo in Serie A.

The player has been signed on a two-year loan, followed by an obligation to purchase the midfielder for £21m, payable over three years with the remaining in bonuses which are performance-based. The player will begin training and be in contention to feature in Juventus's Serie A opener this weekend, but that maybe could be too soon.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to stay at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has rubbished talks around his future and his dedication to Juventus. The G.O.A.T took to social media to hit out at reports doing rounds around his future. "Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that’s been said and written recently, I have to set out my position," he said.

"I’m breaking my silence now to say that I can’t allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk." he further added.

Juventus hard hit due to the pandemic

The financial crisis of clubs in Serie A has worsened a lot since the pandemic. Reports suggest that Serie A recorded a loss of €754 million in the previous financial year. Italian giants Juventus too have faced losses, with reports suggesting the Serie A outfit to have faced a loss of approximately €185 million for the year ending 2020/21.

Image: AP