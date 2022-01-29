Juventus Sign Striker Dusan Vlahovic For $80 Million, Aubameyang On Barcelona Wishlist

Italian club Juventus on Friday signed Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic for a whopping amount of $80 million. The 22-year-old player will join the side as Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement. Ronaldo left Juventus in September last year to reunite with his former English Premier League club Manchester United. Since Ronaldo's exit, Juventus have been playing with a striker short in their squad, a gap that Vlahovic has come to fill.

According to an official press release, Juventus and Vlahovic have signed a contract until June 30, 2026. As part of the deal, Juventus will pay ACF Fiorentina $80 million in three financial years. Vlahovic has got the same No. 7 jersey that Ronaldo used to sport until last year.

Vlahovic has joined Juventus on the back of a prolific record on Italy's domestic football last season. The former Fiorentina forward scored 33 Serie A goals in the 2021 calendar year. Only two players in the history of Serie A have scored more goals than Vlahovic in a single season. Juventus legend Felice Borel (41 goals in 1933) and Milan’s Gunnar Nordahl (36 goals in 1950) are the two players who have scored more goals than Vlahovic in a calendar year.

Barcelona approaches Aubameyang

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Spanish giants Barcelona are looking to acquire the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who currently plays for Arsenal in the English Premier League. As per reports, Barcelona was planning to buy Morata, who is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid. However, after the plan hit a roadblock, Barca shifted its focus on Aubameyang. The Arsenal player is currently not on good terms with manager Mikel Arteta, which makes it easier for Barcelona to target the Gabonese footballer before the January transfer window shuts down.

Juventus were also trying to get Aubameyang on board but after the signing of Vlahovic, their plans seem to have died down. Aubameyang is 32 years old and has still got a lot of game left in him. As per reports, two Saudi clubs were also interested in buying Aubameyang from Arsenal but the Gabonese striker was not yet ready to move to the middle-eastern country.

