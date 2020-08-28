Juventus Sign Weston McKennie From Schalke On A Season-long Loan Deal

Serie A champions Juventus are expected to have a busy transfer window with the arrival of Andrea Pirlo as the new manager. The Italian giants have officially sealed the transfer of Weston McKennie on a loan deal from Bundesliga outfit Schalke 04. Several other players are likely to follow the American midfielder at the Allianz Stadium in the coming days, with rumours of Barcelona striker Luis Suarez also doing the rounds.

Also Read | Juventus transfer news: New boss Andrea Pirlo looking to offload high earner Aaron Ramsey

Juventus transfer news: Weston McKennie arrives in Turin

Juventus confirmed midfielder Weston McKennie's signing on social media with videos of the American arriving in Turin. According to a report by Sky Sport Italia, the youngster has agreed to a season-long loan move that is valued at an estimated €3 million ($3.5m). The Old Lady also possesses the right to sign him permanently next summer for a cut-price €18 million ($21m). McKennie becomes the first American player to don Juve's colours.

Also Read | Edinson Cavani rejects Juventus transfer courtesy loyalty to former club Napoli

Juventus transfer news: Weston McKennie fits manager's requirements

The latest roundup of Juventus transfer news suggests that Weston McKennie fits the profile demanded by club director Fabio Paratici as well as Andrea Pirlo. It is also reported that should McKennie play 60 per cent of the games for Juventus this season, the club will be bound by the obligation to sign the American international outright. Besides McKennie, reports suggest that Juventus are keen on roping in Barcelona outcast Luis Suarez, with the Uruguayan striker's contract likely to be terminated by the Catalan giants.

Also Read | Ronaldo pledges to 'reach higher' in 3rd year with Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo and co return to training

Weston McKennie arrived in Turin from Austria, where he was in the Schalke camp for pre-season training. After completing his medical, the midfielder will pen down the deal and will subsequently join his teammates in training. Juventus players including Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training a few days back after a mixed campaign last term.

Although Juventus clinched the Serie A title for the ninth time in succession, the Bianconerri failed to leave their mark in the Champions League. Ronaldo and co were knocked out of the competition by Lyon in the Round of 16, in a defeat that ultimately spelt the end of Maurizio Sarri's time in charge. The Old Lady also failed to bag the Coppa Italia title this season, losing to Napoli in the final.

Also Read | Juventus players arrive at training ground for first session under Andrea Pirlo

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter