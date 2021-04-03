Juventus Suspend Dybala, Arthur For Attending ILLEGAL Party At Weston McKennie's House

Ahead of a crucial derby between Juventus and Torino, the Old Lady fans have suffered a major blow. The defending Serie A champions have suspended midfielders Paulo Dybala, Weston McCannie and Arthur Melo. The three players were found to have violated coronavirus protocols when they attended a party at the villa of Weston McKennie.

Why did Juventus suspend Dybala? Weston McKennie party proves costly for Juventus

According to several media reports in Italy on the Weston McKennie party, 10 to 20 people were part of the supposed party at his villa, including his teammates Dybala and Arthur Melo. Dybala, Arthur and McKennie were subject to hefty fines following the coronavirus protocol violations. But the problem for the three players did not end here.

Juventus decided to act up against them. And the Turin-based outfit have taken the bold decision of suspending them ahead of the Turin derby.

Dybala took to social media to apologise for his actions after the report came out in the open. The Argentina international said, "I was wrong to stay out for dinner. it wasn't a party, but I was wrong anyway and I apologise."

Juventus team news: Manager confirms suspension of Dybala

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, while speaking ahead of the Torino clash, confirmed in Juventus team news that the three players will not be available. He said, "I'll talk about it right away so then we'll think about the match. The three players involved will not be called up, then they'll go back to work and we'll understand when."

The manager seemingly appeared frustrated at the conduct of his players including Dybala. He said, "I don't want to talk about this anymore, we've already done enough. For the technical part I decided, the club did the rest. These things have always happened, but this is not the right time for what is happening in the world. We are examples."

Apart from the three midfielders, the defending Serie A champions have several other injury concerns. Centre-backs Merih Demiral and Leonardo Bonucci have been quarantined after contracting the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Gianluigi Buffon remains suspended.

Serie A standings update

Juventus have struggled since the start of the current Serie A campaign. The defending champions languish at the third spot in the Serie A standings having racked up 55 points in 27 games. The Allianz Stadium outfit trail by 10 points to current league leaders Inter Milan and have three victories in the previous five games.

