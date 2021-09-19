Juventus Vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming Details, Head To Head, Prediction And Team News

After an excellent start to their Serie A campaign, AC Milan will face a difficult test when they face Juventus next at the Allianz Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence live at 12:15 a.m. IST on September 20. A win for Milan could potentially take them to the top of the Serie A standings, depending upon how the results pan out in the rest of the matches.

As things stand in the Serie A table, AC Milan is currently level on points (9) with AS Roma and Napoli after three matches. On the other hand, Juventus are currently in sixteenth place with just one point after three matches. (1D 2L). Ahead of the much-awaited encounter between the two Serie A giants, here is a look at the Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming details in India.

Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming details

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch Juventus vs AC Milan live in India, there will be no official telecast on television. However, fans can watch the Juventus vs AC Milan live streaming on Voot Select. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media pages of the two teams and the Serie A.

Juventus vs AC Milan head to head record

Juventus and AC Milan share an iconic rivalry as they have played a staggering total of 235 matches against each other in all competitions. As per the Juventus vs AC Milan head to head record, the Bianconeri have the edge. Juventus have won 92 games as opposed to Milan's 68 wins, while the other matches ended as draws. The last meeting between the two Serie A giants took place in May this year when the Rossoneri won 3-0.

Juventus vs AC Milan team news

Juventus predicted starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

AC Milan predicted starting line-up: Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Alessandro Florenzi; Olivier Giroud

Image: AP