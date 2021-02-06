Juventus Vs AS Roma Live Stream: How To Watch Serie A, Prediction, H2H And Team News

Juventus welcome AS Roma as Matchday 21 of the Serie A in a top of the table clash on Saturday. The match is slated to be played at the Allianz Stadium on February 6 with the kick-off scheduled for 10:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Juventus vs AS Roma live stream and other details.

🏆 Serie A Matchday 21

🆚 Juventus

🏟 Juventus Stadium

🗓️ Saturday, February 6th

⏰ 18:00

#️⃣ #ASRoma DAJE!#JuveRoma 🟥🟧🟨 pic.twitter.com/BbKzNta688 — Borja Mayoral (@Mayoral_Borja) February 5, 2021

Only a single point separates both teams as 4th-placed Juventus host AS Roma, who are currently slotted a positioned above Juventus on the Serie A league table. Both teams last faced each other in the second round of the Serie A campaign and played out a four-goal thriller. The thrilling encounter ended in a 2-2 draw as Jordan Vertout's first-half brace was canceled out by Cristiano Ronaldo, who found the back of the net in both halves of the Serie A clash.

Juventus vs AS Roma team news

Paulo Dybala was the only injured player in Juventus’s squad during their previous matchday. He has started training with the first team following his return from injury. However, with a crucial Coppa Italia semi-final coming up for Juventus, Andre Pirlo is not expected to risk the Argentine attacker, meaning Álvaro Morata could get a chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Apart from that, Juventus do not have any new fresh injury scares and health concerns as Pirlo boasts of a full-strength squad available at his disposal.

AS Roma will welcome back Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who made a return from his injury and will be a crucial player in deciding the outing of this game. His importance increases two folds for Paulo Fonseca, who will remain without the services of Pedro Rodriguez. Nicolo Zaniolo remains a long-term absentee and will continue to recover his way back to match fitness.

How to watch Serie A live: How to watch Juventus vs AS Roma in India?

The Serie A live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten Network. The Juventus vs AS Roma live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Juventus vs AS Roma Prediction

Juventus walk into the match following a comprehensive win against Inter Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals. They are currently on a five-match winning streak and also hold a major advantage of this Serie A clash being a home fixture. The Bianconeri will be hoping to continue on the fabulous form but face tough opposition in AS Roma.

The visitors last played their game over five days ago and walk into the match with ample rest and time to decode Juventus. We expect AS Roma to give Juventus a run for the money and predict the match to end in a draw.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 AS Roma