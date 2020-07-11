Juventus Vs Atalanta Prediction, Head-to-head, Live Streaming, Serie A Live In India Info

Juventus will take on Atalanta in their attempt to win their ninth-successive Serie A title. The game will be played on Saturday, July 11, 2020 (Sunday according to IST). Here are the Juventus vs Atalanta prediction, Juventus vs Atalanta h2h (head-to-head), Juventus vs Atalanta live stream details, Serie A live and Serie A table update.

Serie A live: Juventus vs Atalanta live stream

The Juventus vs Atalanta live broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The Juventus vs Atalanta live stream will be available on Sony LIV app. Here are the other Juventus vs Atalanta live stream details:

Juventus vs Atalanta live stream venue: Allianz Stadium

Juventus vs Atalanta live stream date: Saturday, July 11, 2020 (Sunday according to IST)

Juventus vs Atalanta live stream time: 1.15 AM IST

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction: Serie A live preview

Juventus will be looking to ensure a victory at home against Atalanta after a humiliating 4-2 defeat against AC Milan at Giuseppe Meazza. The Turin-based outfit lead on the Serie A table, having bagged 75 points this season. Maurizio Sarri's men have a seven-point comfortable lead over second-placed Lazio. On the other hand, Atalanta occupy the third spot in the league with 66 points to their credit. Atalanta emerged victorious over Sampdoria in their previous clash, scoring twice while conceding none.

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction: Juventus vs Atalanta h2h

Juventus enjoy a great head-to-head record over their rivals Atalanta. The two sides have faced off 27 times, off which the defending Serie A champions have emerged triumphant in 21 fixtures. On the other hand, Atalanta have managed to bag just one victory in total, while five games ended in a draw.

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction: Serie A live squad updates

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Gianluigi Buffon, Mattia De Sciglio, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Merih Demiral, Pietro Beruatto, Luca Coccolo, Ferdinando Del Sole, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Marco Olivieri, Simone Muratore, Manolo Portanova, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuaín, Federico Bernardeschi

Atalanta: Marco Sportiello, Khadime Ndiaye, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Tolói, Simon Kjaer, Andrea Masiello, José Palomino, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Guilherme Arana, Timothy Castagne, Francesco Rossi, Hans Hateboer, Ibañez, Alejandro Gómez, Marten de Roon, Ruslan Malinovsky, Berat Djimsiti, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel, Duván Zapata, Musa Barrow

Juventus vs Atalanta Prediction

Considering the league form and Juventus vs Atalanta h2h record, Cristiano Ronaldo's side are the favourites in the game.

Image courtesy: Juventus Twitter