Juventus Vs Cagliari Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Defending champions Juventus return to Serie A action this weekend as they host Eusebio Di Francesco's Cagliari on Saturday, November 21. The game between Juventus and Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 pm local time (Sunday, 1:15 am IST). Here's a look at the Juventus vs Cagliari team news, Juventus vs Cagliari live stream details and our Juventus vs Cagliari prediction ahead of the game.

Juventus vs Cagliari prediction and match preview

Andrea Pirlo's side are currently in an unfamiliar fifth place on the Serie A table with 13 points from seven games. The Bianconeri played out a dramatic 1-1 draw against Lazio before the November international break with Simone Inzaghi's men snatching a point through a late equalizer from super-sub Felipe Caicedo.

Despite managing to keep Juventus undefeated in the league so far, Pirlo will be aware that he needs to start putting together a run of positive results in order to keep the Old Lady in the hunt for the Scudetto in his first season as manager. Juventus are only four points behind league leaders AC Milan and will be hoping to get three points on Saturday night when they host Eusebio Di Francesco's inconsistent Cagliari.

Cagliari are currently 11th in the Serie A standings with 10 points from seven games. Eusebio Di Francesco had come under fire this season but three wins for Cagliari in their last four league games has relieved some of the pressure on the Italian. Another tough challenge lies ahead this weekend but our Juventus vs Cagliari prediction is a 3-1 win for Juventus.

Cagliari vs Juventus team news, injuries and suspensions

For Juventus, star centre-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are ruled out due to injury. This has put Matthijs de Ligt in contention to make his first appearance this season. Aaron Ramsey is still out but Pirlo will be sweating on the fitness of Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot ahead of the game against Cagliari.

For Cagliari, Luca Ceppitelli, Zito Luvumbo, Alessandro Tripaldelli and Paolo Farago are all doubts for the weekend. Defender Charalampos Lykogiannis is also struggling with a muscle injury.

Serie A live: How to watch Juventus vs Cagliari live in India?

In India, the Juventus vs Cagliari game will air live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD (Sunday, 1:15 am IST). The Juventus vs Cagliari live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates will be posted on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Cristiano, Cagliari Instagram