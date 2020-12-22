Juventus Vs Fiorentina Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Preview

Defending champions Juventus are all set to lock horns with Fiorentina on Matchday 14 of the Serie A 2020/21 season. The game will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and will kick off at 1:15 AM IST on Wednesday, December 23 (Tuesday night). Here's how to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Juventus vs Fiorentina prediction and preview

2020 has been a year of change for the Old Lady and Juventus find themselves as one of the title-chasers in the early stages of the campaign. The Biaconeri under new manager Andrea Pirlo are in third place in the Serie A standings, four points off leaders AC Milan. Juventus have been in fine form this campaign having lost just one game so far across all competitions: the Champions League group stage defeat against Barcelona at home. In the 12 games they have played since that loss, Juventus have remained unbeaten with nine wins.

Unlike Juventus, Fiorentina have largely struggled in his campaign and find themselves languishing at 16th in the Serie A standings. The visitors have only accumulated two wins in the league so far and are just four points off a relegation place ahead of their game at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus are overwhelming favourites and Fiorentina will need something out of the ordinary to get points on Tuesday.

Juventus vs Fiorentina team news

Contract rebel Paulo Dybala could miss the game against Fiorentina, having suffered a muscle strain last week. Brazilian international Arthur could also sit out, having suffered an injury against Atalanta, with Rodrigo Bentancur likely to replace him in the three-man midfield alongside Aaron Ramsey and Weston McKennie. Merih Demiral is unlikely to feature as he continues his recovery from injury, while Wojciech Szczesny could return in goal over Gianluigi Buffon. Fiorentina will be near full strength and Cesare Prandelli will hope that his team can pull off an upset against a star-studded Juventus.

Juventus vs Fiorentina team news: Predicted XIs

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo; Alex Sandro, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Fiorentina: Bartlomiej Dragowski; Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Martin Caceres; Antonio Barreca, Erick Pulgar, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Lorenzo Venuti; Dusan Vlahovic, Franck Ribery

How to watch Juventus vs Fiorentina live?

The Juventus vs Fiorentina live telecast in India will air on the Sony Sports Network. Fans looking for the Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream can watch the action live on the SonyLIV app and website. For in-match highlights, score updates and other news, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Juventus, Fiorentina and Serie A. The match will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Wednesday, December 23 in India (Tuesday night).

(Image Courtesy: Juventus, Fiorentina Twitter)