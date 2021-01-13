Juventus Vs Genoa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Live

Juventus lost to Napoli in the final of the Coppa Italia last season and will be hoping to win the trophy this season as they lock horns against Genoa in the round of 16. The Coppa Italia fixture is set to be played at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday, January 14 with the match kicking off at 1:15 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the Juventus vs Genoa live stream, playing 11, team news, and other details of this Coppa Italia match.



Juventus are currently slotted 4th in the Serie A table as they have managed to register 9 wins from 16 games. With 33 points to their name, they are pretty much still in the race and are considered as title contenders. The hosts walk into the match following a comfortable 3-1 win against Sassuolo in their last Serie A outing as Danilo, Aaron Ramsey, and Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net for Juventus.

Genoa will start the game coming off a comprehensive 2-0 win against Bologna. They are slotted 17th on the league table and are dangerously close to the relegation zone. With just 14 points from 17 games, Davide Ballardini's men have really struggled this season and will be hoping to avoid being relegated. The visitors need to find some consistency in their performances as their campaign progresses.

Juventus vs Genoa team news

Matthijs de Ligt, Juan Cuadrado and Alex Sandro remain unavailable after testing positive for the Coronavirus. Juventus will also be sweating over the fitness of two first-team regulars. Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennieare remain major doubts for this match.

Genoa will miss Cristian Zapata, along with Davide Barasch. Vittorio Parigini also misses out on the match against Juventus. Coach David Ballardini will also be worried about the fitness of Luca Pellegrini, Goran Pandev and Francesco Cassata.

Juventus vs Genoa Playing 11 (Predicted)

Juventus - Gianluigi Buffon, Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo, Dejan Kulusevski, Gianluca Frabotta, Arthur, Alvaro Morata, Federico Bernardeschi, Adrien Rabiot, Cristiano Ronaldo

Genoa - Mattia Perin, Davide Zappacosta, Mattia Bani, Ivan Radovanovic, Valon Behrami, Andrea Masiello, Mattia Destro, Miha Zajc, Milan Badelj, Domenico Criscito, Eldor Shomurodov

Juventus vs Genoa live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia live in India?

The Coppa Italia live stream of Juventus vs Genoa will not be broadcasted on any Indian channels. However, fans can get live updates of the match from the social media pages of the two teams.

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: 1:15 AM IST

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Torino, Italy

Juventus vs Genoa prediction

Despite not being at their best, Juventus are always a force to reckon with. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in red hot form as the Portuguese has already scored 15 goals in the Serie A. Genoa will have to find a way to restrict Juventus' firepower up front otherwise they will face a lot of trouble from the hosts. Pirlo’s men start the match as favourites and will likely walk away with the win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Genoa