Juventus Vs Genoa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Juventus (JUV) will go up against Genoa (GEN) in the upcoming game of the Serie A. The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy. The JUV vs GEN live streaming is scheduled to begin on Sunday, April 11 at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST). Here is our Juventus vs Genoa prediction, information on how to watch Juventus vs Genoa live in India and where to catch Juventus vs Genoa live scores.

Serie A standings: Juventus vs Genoa preview

Juventus are currently at the third spot of the Serie A standings with 59 points. Cristiano Ronaldo and team have played 29 games so far in the tournament, winning seventeen and losing four (eight draws). Genoa, on the other hand, are at the thirteenth spot of the table with 32 points and a win-loss record of 7-11 (eleven draws).

How to watch Juventus vs Genoa live stream: Juventus vs Genoa prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our Juventus vs Genoa prediction is that Juventus will come out on top in this contest.

Juventus vs Genoa live stream: Juventus vs Genoa team news

Federico Bernardeschi will be joining Merih Demiral and Leonardo Bonucci in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Paulo Dybala, who was dealing with injuries in the past, made a cameo against Napoli and could join the starting line-up on Sunday. Genoa, meanwhile, will be without Luca Pellegrini and Kevin Strootman. While Pellegrini is side-lined with a hamstring injury, Strootman is serving suspensions after picking up five yellow cards.

How to watch Juventus vs Genoa live stream?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. The Juventus vs Genoa live stream will also be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Italy date and time: Sunday, April 11 at 3:00 PM

Indian date and time: Sunday, April 11 at 6:30 PM

Venue: Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy

Serie A standings: Juventus vs Genoa squad

Juventus vs Genoa team news: Juventus squad

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Álvaro Morata, Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Bernardeschi, Félix Correia, Arthur, Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey, Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Nicolò Fagioli, Matthijs De Ligt, Juan Cuadrado, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo, Radu DrÄƒguÅŸin, Gianluca Frabotta, Gianluigi Buffon, Wojciech SzczÄ™sny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Franco Israel

Juventus vs Genoa team news: Genoa squad

Marko Pjaca, Eldor Shomurodov, Gianluca Scamacca, Goran Pandev, Mattia Destro, Giuseppe Caso, Milan Badelj, Davide Zappacosta, Kevin Strootman, Luca Pellegrini, Miha Zajc, Manolo Portanova, Nicolò Rovella, Paolo Ghiglione, Lennart Czyborra, Valon Behrami, Filippo Melegoni, Francesco Cassata, Cristián Zapata, Domenico Criscito, Jérôme Onguene, Andrea Masiello, Ivan RadovanoviÄ‡, Davide Biraschi, Edoardo Goldaniga, Mattia Perin, Federico Marchetti, Alberto Paleari, Lukáš Zima

Image Source: Juventus/ Twitter